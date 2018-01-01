Duplex penthouse with a private garden and a swimming pool, Glyfada, Greece

We offer a spacious penthouse with a panoramic sea view, a swimming pool of 21 m2, two parking spaces, a roof-top garden and large terraces.Features of the flats
Lower floor: large double bedroom with a bathroom and a spacious dressing area, two large double bedrooms with a shared bathroom, an open-plan living-dining area with an L-shaped kitchen with a cooker island and a breakfast bar, a balcony, a guest toilet.
Upper floor: a separate apartment consisting of a large double bedroom and a living room with kitchenette, opening onto the roof-top garden with extensive terraces and a swimming pool, a spacious dressing room and a bathroom, a storeroom.Facilities and equipment in the house
The property is located in the prestigious suburb of Athens, 250 meters from the sea and the marinas, near a golf course.