  4. Duplex penthouse with a private garden and a swimming pool, Glyfada, Greece

Attica, Greece
from
€2,41M
About the complex

We offer a spacious penthouse with a panoramic sea view, a swimming pool of 21 m2, two parking spaces, a roof-top garden and large terraces.

Features of the flats

Lower floor: large double bedroom with a bathroom and a spacious dressing area, two large double bedrooms with a shared bathroom, an open-plan living-dining area with an L-shaped kitchen with a cooker island and a breakfast bar, a balcony, a guest toilet.

Upper floor: a separate apartment consisting of a large double bedroom and a living room with kitchenette, opening onto the roof-top garden with extensive terraces and a swimming pool, a spacious dressing room and a bathroom, a storeroom.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Security door
  • Video intercom
  • Suspended ceilings
  • Hidden lighting
  • Air conditioning
  • Solar panels
  • "Smart Home" system
Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located in the prestigious suburb of Athens, 250 meters from the sea and the marinas, near a golf course.

New building location
Attica, Greece

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property.
Interest rate
%
Interest rate
Loan amount
EUR
Loan amount
Period
years
Period
Monthly payment
EUR
Monthly payment
Other complexes
Residential complex New residence with a parking close to the center of Glyfada, Greece
Residential complex New residence with a parking close to the center of Glyfada, Greece
Attica, Greece
from
€500,000
Agency: TRANIO
We offer apartments with balconies and parking spaces. Some flats have a view of the sea. Completion - 3rd quarter of 2025. Facilities and equipment in the house Heat pumps Grohe sanitary ware Italian kitchens Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in a quiet area, in the southern part of Athens. Metro station - 1.2 km Center of Peristeri - 3 km Shops and restaurants - 150 meters School - 200 meters Airport - 26.5 km Hospital - 1 km
Residential complex New buy-to-let apartments and studios with yield up to 6%, in a quiet and clean area in central Athens
Residential complex New buy-to-let apartments and studios with yield up to 6%, in a quiet and clean area in central Athens
Athens, Greece
from
€139,000
Agency: TRANIO
The Tranio team has bought a construction site in a quiet, clean area in the centre of Athens and is completing a 6-storey apartment building. It will be a modern building with elevator and commercial space on the ground floor. The apartments and studios are delivered with finishing, bathroom fittings and kitchen furniture. Advantages High demand: studios and 1-bedroom apartments are the most sought-after offers in the area. Beautiful views: of the school park, Athens and Mount Likavitos. The good view is rare in Athens. More often the houses stand near each other. Low energy consumption: energy efficiency class B will allow residents not to overpay for electricity. In older buildings, electricity is more expensive. Good location: close to a busy avenue. Two metro stations in walking distance. The area is clean, quiet, and green. Well-to-do middle class is here. Remote transaction: if desired, it can be done through a lawyer and does not require a flight to Greece. Transfer of funds: you can buy in instalments and pay in dollars or euros. Estimated yield: before fees and taxes 4.5-6% per annum. Managed by Tranio: we find tenants ourselves and handle all household matters. Location and nearby infrastructure Ambelokipi is a clean residential area in the centre of Athens. Its name translates to "vineyards". It is located to the northeast of the Acropolis. The Acropolis is 15 minutes by metro. The Ampelokipi and Panormou metro stations are about 7-10 minutes away. Other popular places are not far from the project: Alexandros Avenue is 400 m away from the house. Interesting points: the Hellenic Ministry of Interior, the main judicial department, bank offices and branches, two large hospitals, the Athens University of Economics, small and medium sized businesses. Likavitos mountain: wooded area, 800 m away from the complex. On the opposite side of Alexandros avenue. The mountain has beautiful views of Athens and there are walking trails, vantage points and cafes. Ares Park is the largest one in Athens. One kilometre from house, 20 minutes walk or 5 minutes by car. Decorated with fountains, sculptures and flower beds.
Residential complex New residence with a view of the sea, Glyfada, Greece
Residential complex New residence with a view of the sea, Glyfada, Greece
Attica, Greece
from
€900,000
Agency: TRANIO
We offer sea view apartments with balconies, parking spaces, storerooms. Some flats have private swimming pools. Completion - 2025. Facilities and equipment in the house Underfloor heating Security door Air conditioning Solar water heaters Heat pump Location and nearby infrastructure Glyfada is the southern suburb of Athens, located 12 km from the center of the capital and 17 km from the international airport.
