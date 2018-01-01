  1. Realting.com
New residence at 300 meters from the sea, Voula, Greece

€1,20M
About the complex

We offer apartments with balconies and parking spaces.

Some flats have private swimming pools.

Completion - 2024.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Underfloor heating
  • Fans
  • Oak flooring
  • Security door
  • Air conditioning
  • KItchen cabinetry
  • Alarm
  • Solar panels
Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Sea - 300 meters
  • Airport - 25 minutes
New building location
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece

