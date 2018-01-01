New residence at 300 meters from the sea, Voula, Greece

We offer apartments with storerooms.
The residence features swimming pools and an underground parking.
Facilities and equipment in the house
"Smart home" system
Solar panels
Underfloor heating
Oak floors
Daikin heat pump
Daikin air conditioning
Alarm
Location and nearby infrastructure
Voula is the southern suburb of Athens, located on the coast and 16 km from the city center.
We offer apartments with balconies.
Some flats have parking spaces.
Completion - 1st quarter of 2025.
Facilities and equipment in the house
Heat pumps
Grohe sanitary ware
Italian kitchens
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located in a quiet area, in the southwest part of Athens, close to the Square of Eleftherias and a metro station.
Metro station - 600 meters
Square of Eleftherias - 180 meters
Shops and restaurants - 100 meters
School - 300 meters
Airport - 43 km
Hospital - 1 km
We offer apartments with private swimming pools and roof-top gardens.
Completion - summer of 2024.
Facilities and equipment in the house
Solar panels
Underfloor heating
"Smart home" system
Hidden lighting
Alarm
Location and nearby infrastructure
Pharmacy - 170 meters
Kindergarten - 400 meters
Primary school - 900 meters
Supermarket - 250 meters
Park - 650 meters