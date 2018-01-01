  1. Realting.com
Residence near the university, in the heart of Pireus, Greece

from €80,000

About the complex

We offer serviced studios.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • LED lighting
  • Air conditioning
  • Aluminium double-glazed windows
  • Kitchen cabinetry
  • Fitted wardrobes
  • Electric roller blinds
Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located in the heart of Pireus, 500 meters from the university.

  • Pireus Port - 1 km
  • Metro station - 350 meters
  • Tram stop - 500 meters
  • Shops - 100 meters
