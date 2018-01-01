Residence near the university, in the heart of Pireus, Greece

Bel Air Residences are located in Elliniko, an upscale suburb, situated the enchanting Athenian riviera. The area is being transformed by an ongoing €8 Βillion pioneering project for Athens, with great emphasis on the creation of a world-class metropolitan park, as well as the enhancement of the coastal front, fully accessible to the public.
We offer apartments in a residence with a garden and a parking.
Some flats have a view of the sea.
Completion - 1st quarter of 2025.
Facilities and equipment in the house
Heat pump
Grohe sanitary ware
Italian kitchens
Solar panels
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located in a quiet residential area, in southern Athens.
Center of Glyfada - 4.2 km
Coast - 5 km
Shops and restaurants - 300 meters
Public transport stops - 150 meters
School - 250 meters
Airport - 27 km
Hospital - 3.2 km
We offer serviced apartments and a duplex penthouse.
The residence features a parking for 4 cars.
Facilities and equipment in the house
LED lighting
Heat pump
Aluminium double-glazed windows
Electric roller blinds
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located a few steps from Parthenon and Acropolis, within walking distance of a metro station and the museum.
Acropolis - 1 km
Plaka - 1.5 km
Metro station - 650 meters
Syntagma Square - 2.1 km