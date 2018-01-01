Sea view complex of Full-service apartments, Pireus, Greece

We offer furnished apartments with a view of the sea.
The residence features 5-star services, 2 golf courses, kids' playgrounds, a spa center, restaurants, bars and cafes, concierge service, a sandy beach.
Advantages
Guaranteed rental income of 3.5% within first 5 or 9 years.
Location and nearby infrastructure
Peloponnesus Peninsula, washed by Aegean and Ionic Seas, ans its resorts are popular among tourists from all over the world.
We offer apartments with parking spaces and views of the sea and Acropolis.
The residence with a panoramic view, a swimming pool, a garden and a parking.
Facilities and equipment in the house
Heat pump
Grohe sanitary ware
Italian kitchens
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located in one of the most prestigious areas of Athens.
Metro station - 1.3 km
Acropolis - 5 km
Coast - 11.5 km
Public transport stops - 300 meters
School - 5.5 km
Airport - 23 km
Hospital - 4.4 km
V² DEVELOPMENT MARINA RESIDENCES is perfectly located in the heart of Mikrolimano in Piraeus. Lined with cafes, restaurants and bars, Mikrolimano is a popular destination, preferred by Athenians, locals and visitors looking for a charming and picturesque spot to spend free time.
Mikrolimano (literally: “Small Port”) is a mesmerizing, picturesque natural gulf in Piraeus. Lined with cafes, restaurants and bars, Mikrolimano is a popular destination, preferred by Athenians, locals and visitors looking for a charming spot to spend free time.
V² DEVELOPMENT is perfectly located in the heart of this beautiful location.