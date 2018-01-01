  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. Greece
  4. Sea view complex of Full-service apartments, Pireus, Greece

Sea view complex of Full-service apartments, Pireus, Greece

7 7, Greece
from
€1,95M
;
8
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

We offer serviced apartments with a panoramic view of the sea.

The residence features a parking for 15 cars and a gym.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • LED lighting
  • Heat pump
  • Aluminium double-glazed windows
  • Kitchen cabinetry
  • Fitted wardrobes
  • Electric roller blinds
Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Historic center of Athens - 12 km
  • Athens International Airport - 49 km
New building location
7 7, Greece

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex New complex of villas near beaches, Chalkidiki, Greece
Simantra, Greece
from
€2,20M
Residential complex Complex of furnished villas with swimming pools at 500 meters from the beach, Akrotiri, Crete, Greece
Chania Municipality, Greece
from
€5,50M
Residential complex Complex of three-storey townhouses in Loutraki, Peloponnese, Greece
Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
from
€300,000
Residential complex New apartments in a residential complex with a parking, Alimos, Attica, Greece
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
from
€620,000
Residential complex New residence with a garden and a parking, Peristeri, Greece
Athens, Greece
from
€446,880
You are viewing
Sea view complex of Full-service apartments, Pireus, Greece
7 7, Greece
from
€1,95M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Back Leave a request Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex Gated residence with a beach and golf courses, Peloponnesus, Greece
Residential complex Gated residence with a beach and golf courses, Peloponnesus, Greece
Municipal Unit of Tripoli, Greece
from
€660,000
Agency: TRANIO
We offer furnished apartments with a view of the sea. The residence features 5-star services, 2 golf courses, kids' playgrounds, a spa center, restaurants, bars and cafes, concierge service, a sandy beach. Advantages Guaranteed rental income of 3.5% within first 5 or 9 years. Location and nearby infrastructure Peloponnesus Peninsula, washed by Aegean and Ionic Seas, ans its resorts are popular among tourists from all over the world.
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a panoramic view in a prestigious area of Athens, Greece
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a panoramic view in a prestigious area of Athens, Greece
Athens, Greece
from
€689,000
Agency: TRANIO
We offer apartments with parking spaces and views of the sea and Acropolis. The residence with a panoramic view, a swimming pool, a garden and a parking. Facilities and equipment in the house Heat pump Grohe sanitary ware Italian kitchens Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in one of the most prestigious areas of Athens. Metro station - 1.3 km Acropolis - 5 km Coast - 11.5 km Public transport stops - 300 meters School - 5.5 km Airport - 23 km Hospital - 4.4 km
Residential complex MARINA RESIDENCES
Residential complex MARINA RESIDENCES
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
from
€255,000
Area 68 m²
1 property 1
Completion date: 2022
Developer: V² DEVELOPMENT
V² DEVELOPMENT MARINA RESIDENCES is perfectly located in the heart of Mikrolimano in Piraeus. Lined with cafes, restaurants and bars, Mikrolimano is a popular destination, preferred by Athenians, locals and visitors looking for a charming and picturesque spot to spend free time. Mikrolimano (literally: “Small Port”) is a mesmerizing, picturesque natural gulf in Piraeus. Lined with cafes, restaurants and bars, Mikrolimano is a popular destination, preferred by Athenians, locals and visitors looking for a charming spot to spend free time. V² DEVELOPMENT is perfectly located in the heart of this beautiful location.
Realting.com
Go