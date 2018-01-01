  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. Greece
  4. New residence with a parking close to the center of Glyfada, Greece

New residence with a parking close to the center of Glyfada, Greece

Attica, Greece
from
€500,000
;
New residence with a parking close to the center of Glyfada, Greece
1
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

We offer apartments with balconies and parking spaces.

Some flats have a view of the sea.

Completion - 3rd quarter of 2025.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Heat pumps
  • Grohe sanitary ware
  • Italian kitchens
Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located in a quiet area, in the southern part of Athens.

  • Metro station - 1.2 km
  • Center of Peristeri - 3 km
  • Shops and restaurants - 150 meters
  • School - 200 meters
  • Airport - 26.5 km
  • Hospital - 1 km
New building location
Attica, Greece

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex New residence close to the port, Keratsini, Greece
Salaminos, Greece
from
€319,000
Residential complex Sea view complex of Full-service apartments, Pireus, Greece
7 7, Greece
from
€1,95M
Residential complex Beachfront villas with terraces, Trachilos, Greece
Saint George, Greece
from
€1,55M
Residential complex New residence near the beach, Voula, Greece
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
from
€455,000
Residential complex New apartments for obtaining a residence permit and rental income in Athens, Attica, Greece
Athens, Greece
from
€532,466
You are viewing
New residence with a parking close to the center of Glyfada, Greece
Attica, Greece
from
€500,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Back Leave a request Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex New residence in a quiet area, 600 meters from a metro station, Korydallos, Greece
Residential complex New residence in a quiet area, 600 meters from a metro station, Korydallos, Greece
Marathonos, Greece
from
€225,000
Agency: TRANIO
We offer apartments with balconies. Some flats have parking spaces. Completion - 1st quarter of 2025. Facilities and equipment in the house Heat pumps Grohe sanitary ware Italian kitchens Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in a quiet area, in the southwest part of Athens, close to the Square of Eleftherias and a metro station. Metro station - 600 meters Square of Eleftherias - 180 meters Shops and restaurants - 100 meters School - 300 meters Airport - 43 km Hospital - 1 km
Residential complex New residential complex in Voula, Greece
Residential complex New residential complex in Voula, Greece
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
from
€3,00M
Agency: TRANIO
We offer apartments with terraces. The three-level apartment on the ground floor have a private garden and a swimming pool. The duplex penthouse has a swimming pool. Location and nearby infrastructure Voula is a southern suburb of Athens, located 16 km from the city center and 20 km from the international airport.
Residential complex Stylish residence close to the sea and the center of Athens, Greece
Residential complex Stylish residence close to the sea and the center of Athens, Greece
taistra, Greece
from
€497,000
Agency: TRANIO
We offer luxury apartments with verandas. The residence features a parking. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in one of the most vibrant and developing areas of Athens. Center of Athens - 6 km Piraeus Port - 15 minutes International school - 12 minutes Acropolis - 15 minutes Shopping mall - 8 minutes Golf club - 18 minutes Metro station - 9 minutes walk Tram station - 1.3 km
Realting.com
Go