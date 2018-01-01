  1. Realting.com
Low-rise residence close to the center of Athens, Agios Dimitrios, Greece

€310,000
About the complex

We offer apartments with balconies.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located in the southern suburb of Athens, 5 km from the center of the capital and 4 km from Saronic Gulf.

Similar complexes
Residential complex New residence close to the center of Peristeri, Greece
Attica, Greece
from
€245,000
Residential complex New residence in a suburb of Athens, Heraklion, Greece
Athens, Greece
from
€310,000
Residential complex Beachfront residence with gardens close to a highway, Chania, Greece
Chania Municipality, Greece
from
€310,000
Residential complex Residence with twi swimming pools at 70 meters from the sea, Vouliagmeni, Greece
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
from
€1,000,000
Residential complex New apartments and duplexes in a residential complex with parking, Paleo Faliro, Attica, Greece
Alas, Greece
from
€378,000
Other complexes
Residential complex Sea view complex of Full-service apartments, Pireus, Greece
Residential complex Sea view complex of Full-service apartments, Pireus, Greece
7 7, Greece
from
€1,95M
Agency: TRANIO
We offer serviced apartments with a panoramic view of the sea. The residence features a parking for 15 cars and a gym. Facilities and equipment in the house LED lighting Heat pump Aluminium double-glazed windows Kitchen cabinetry Fitted wardrobes Electric roller blinds Location and nearby infrastructure Historic center of Athens - 12 km Athens International Airport - 49 km
Residential complex Two-bedroom apartments in a new residential complex, Egaleo, Attica, Greece
Residential complex Two-bedroom apartments in a new residential complex, Egaleo, Attica, Greece
Thivon, Greece
from
€297,000
Agency: TRANIO
Nestled in a verdant location, residential project offers a peaceful escape from the city center while still being conveniently located. Developed with quality and comfort residence guarantees to provide a relaxed lifestyle in this rising suburb of Athens. The new building consists of five levels: 1 - storage rooms, technical room 2-4 - each floor occupies 2 apartments 5 – shared roof garden Two apartments on the top floor have a view of the Acropolis, one of the apartments on the ground floor includes a piece of land. The price of the apartment includes a storage room in the basement. Features of the flats Each apartment consists of a living/dining room with a kitchen, 2 bedrooms, a bathroom, 2 balconies. Location and nearby infrastructure Shopping center - 150 m Estavronenos square - 450 m Metro station Egaleo - 450 m Municipal pool & sports facilities - 480 m Sports center - 900 m Baroutadiko park - 900 m Egaleo football stadium - 1 km IKEA - 1.3 km University of West Attica - 1.5 km River West shopping mall - 1.4 km Hospital - 1.9 km Allou! Fun Park - 2.3 km Village Park shopping mall - 2.4 km Diomidous botanical garden - 4.4 km Piraeus port - 6.2 km Athens center - 7.5 km Athens international airport - 26 km
Residential complex SANTA BARBARA RESIDENCES
Residential complex SANTA BARBARA RESIDENCES
Athens, Greece
from
€278,000
Completion date: 2022
Developer: V² DEVELOPMENT
Traversed by tram line that connects it to Athens center and the riviera, Nea Smirni is developed around its popular square, providing an amazing selection of options for entertainment, sports, dining and shopping! Nea Smirni is one of the most vibrant residential suburbs and the 7 apartments in Santa Barbara Residences mark your new home in Athens! 
