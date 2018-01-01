Low-rise residence close to the center of Athens, Agios Dimitrios, Greece

We offer serviced apartments with a panoramic view of the sea.
The residence features a parking for 15 cars and a gym.
Facilities and equipment in the house
LED lighting
Heat pump
Aluminium double-glazed windows
Kitchen cabinetry
Fitted wardrobes
Electric roller blinds
Location and nearby infrastructure
Historic center of Athens - 12 km
Athens International Airport - 49 km
Nestled in a verdant location, residential project offers a peaceful escape from the city center while still being conveniently located. Developed with quality and comfort residence guarantees to provide a relaxed lifestyle in this rising suburb of Athens. The new building consists of five levels:
1 - storage rooms, technical room
2-4 - each floor occupies 2 apartments
5 – shared roof garden
Two apartments on the top floor have a view of the Acropolis, one of the apartments on the ground floor includes a piece of land. The price of the apartment includes a storage room in the basement.
Features of the flats
Each apartment consists of a living/dining room with a kitchen, 2 bedrooms, a bathroom, 2 balconies.
Location and nearby infrastructure
Shopping center - 150 m
Estavronenos square - 450 m
Metro station Egaleo - 450 m
Municipal pool & sports facilities - 480 m
Sports center - 900 m
Baroutadiko park - 900 m
Egaleo football stadium - 1 km
IKEA - 1.3 km
University of West Attica - 1.5 km
River West shopping mall - 1.4 km
Hospital - 1.9 km
Allou! Fun Park - 2.3 km
Village Park shopping mall - 2.4 km
Diomidous botanical garden - 4.4 km
Piraeus port - 6.2 km
Athens center - 7.5 km
Athens international airport - 26 km
Traversed by tram line that connects it to Athens center and the riviera, Nea Smirni is developed around its popular square, providing an amazing selection of options for entertainment, sports, dining and shopping! Nea Smirni is one of the most vibrant residential suburbs and the 7 apartments in Santa Barbara Residences mark your new home in Athens!