New residence in the quiet area of Peristeri, Greece

We offer sea view apartments with balconies, parking spaces, storerooms.
Some flats have private swimming pools.
Completion - 2025.
Facilities and equipment in the house
Underfloor heating
Security door
Air conditioning
Solar water heaters
Heat pump
Location and nearby infrastructure
Glyfada is the southern suburb of Athens, located 12 km from the center of the capital and 17 km from the international airport.
The Tranio team has bought a construction site in a quiet, clean area in the centre of Athens and is completing a 6-storey apartment building. It will be a modern building with elevator and commercial space on the ground floor. The apartments and studios are delivered with finishing, bathroom fittings and kitchen furniture.
Advantages
High demand: studios and 1-bedroom apartments are the most sought-after offers in the area.
Beautiful views: of the school park, Athens and Mount Likavitos. The good view is rare in Athens. More often the houses stand near each other.
Low energy consumption: energy efficiency class B will allow residents not to overpay for electricity. In older buildings, electricity is more expensive.
Good location: close to a busy avenue. Two metro stations in walking distance. The area is clean, quiet, and green. Well-to-do middle class is here.
Remote transaction: if desired, it can be done through a lawyer and does not require a flight to Greece.
Transfer of funds: you can buy in instalments and pay in dollars or euros.
Estimated yield: before fees and taxes 4.5-6% per annum.
Managed by Tranio: we find tenants ourselves and handle all household matters.
Location and nearby infrastructure
Ambelokipi is a clean residential area in the centre of Athens. Its name translates to "vineyards". It is located to the northeast of the Acropolis. The Acropolis is 15 minutes by metro. The Ampelokipi and Panormou metro stations are about 7-10 minutes away.
Other popular places are not far from the project:
Alexandros Avenue is 400 m away from the house. Interesting points: the Hellenic Ministry of Interior, the main judicial department, bank offices and branches, two large hospitals, the Athens University of Economics, small and medium sized businesses.
Likavitos mountain: wooded area, 800 m away from the complex. On the opposite side of Alexandros avenue. The mountain has beautiful views of Athens and there are walking trails, vantage points and cafes.
Ares Park is the largest one in Athens. One kilometre from house, 20 minutes walk or 5 minutes by car. Decorated with fountains, sculptures and flower beds.
Construction of a residential building in the center of Athens - 40% of the construction work has already been completed. It will be a modern building with an elevator and parking on the ground floor, 6 new apartments for rent. Apartments on floors 2-5 with an area of 100 m2 can be divided into 2 units to increase profitability. Apartments come with a fine finish, plumbing and kitchen.
Photos show an example of a completed Tranio project.
Advantages
You can purchase property remotely with a lawyer, you do not need to fly to Greece.
Estimated rental yield before commission and taxes is 3.3–4.1% per annum.
Tranio team will help to find tenants and deals with all household issues.
Repair warranty - 2 years.
Infrastructure
Within walking distance from the building there are supermarkets, hospitals, schools and kindergartens, cafes and restaurants.
Location and nearby infrastructure
The building is located north of the historic center in the area of Kato Patisia. This is a densely populated area with developed infrastructure, popular among Greeks and expats. The main advantage of the location is the green area in front of the house. The balconies of the apartments overlook the park. There will be no cars under the windows: the road leading to the house is pedestrian.
300 meters from the house, Acharnon Street is the central avenue of the district with cafes, restaurants and shops. Metro station 4 minutes walk away. Monastiraki is a 10-minute drive away. A 15-minute walk is the Grava School Complex, where 24 educational institutions of all levels are located. This is one of the largest complexes in Greece.