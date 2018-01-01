New residence with a garden and a parking, Peristeri, Greece

  1. Realting.com
Athens, Greece
from
€446,880
About the complex

We offer luminous and functional apartments with large terraces, parking spaces, storerooms.

The residence features a garden and an underground parking.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Solar water heaters
  • LED lighting
  • "Smart Home" system
  • Alarm
Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Metro station - 1.1 km
  • Supermarket - 1 km
  • Stadium - 900 meters
  • Grove - 1.8 km
