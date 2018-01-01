  1. Realting.com
New residence close to the port and a metro station, Piraeus, Greece

47 47, Greece
from
€265,000
;
7
About the complex

We offer sea view apartments with balconies.

Completion - 4th quarter of 2025.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Heat pumps
  • Grohe sanitary ware
  • Italian kitchens
Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located in a quiet area.

  • Metro station - 1.8 km
  • Port - 1.6 km
  • Prk - 2.5 km
  • Shops and restaurants - 400 meters
  • School - 300 meters
  • Airport - 41 km
  • Hospital - 3.5 km
New building location
47 47, Greece

You are viewing
New residence close to the port and a metro station, Piraeus, Greece
47 47, Greece
from
€265,000
