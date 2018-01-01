New residence close to the port and a metro station, Piraeus, Greece

We offer furnished studios.
The residence features a laundry and a gym.
Facilities and equipment in the house
LED lighting
Aluminium double-glazed windows
Electric roller blinds
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located in the center of Piraeus, a couple of steps from a metro station.
Theatre - 240 meters
Metro station - 250 meters
University - 550 meters
Shops - 100 meters
Port - 750 meters
We offer apartments with balconies.
Some flats have parking spaces.
Completion - 3rd quarter of 2025.
Facilities and equipment in the house
Heat pumps
Grohe sanitary ware
Italian kitchens
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located in a quiet area, in the southwest part of Athens, close to Bournazi area and a metro station.
Metro station - 800 meters
Center of Peristeri - 1 km
Bournazi Square - 250 meters
Shops and restaurants - 200 meters
School - 250 meters
Airport - 37 km
Hospital - 1.4 km