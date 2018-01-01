Residence with an underground parking in the green area of Galatsi, Greece

We offer apartments with balconies.
Some flats have parking spaces.
Completion - 1st quarter of 2025.
Facilities and equipment in the house
Heat pumps
Grohe sanitary ware
Italian kitchens
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located in a quiet area, in the southwest part of Athens, close to the Square of Eleftherias and a metro station.
Metro station - 600 meters
Square of Eleftherias - 180 meters
Shops and restaurants - 100 meters
School - 300 meters
Airport - 43 km
Hospital - 1 km
We offer apartments with balconies and parking spaces.
Some flats have a view of the sea.
Completion - 3rd quarter of 2025.
Facilities and equipment in the house
Heat pumps
Grohe sanitary ware
Italian kitchens
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located in a quiet area, in the southern part of Athens.
Metro station - 1.2 km
Center of Peristeri - 3 km
Shops and restaurants - 150 meters
School - 200 meters
Airport - 26.5 km
Hospital - 1 km
Apartments on the Athens Riviera in a residential complex with parking and garden. Neo Faliro - a coastal area of Athens with developed infrastructure and convenient transport links (8 km to the center of Athens by direct road).
Infrastructure
Within walking distance from the complex:
One of the largest and most prestigious marinas in the country - Flisvos.
Port of Piraeus, from where ferries depart to all the Greek islands.
Stadium of the Olympiacos football club.
A modern cultural center with a large landscaped park Stavros Niarchos.
Location and nearby infrastructure
Stadium - 800 meters
Metro station - 450 meters
Marina - 1.2 km
Hospital - 700 meters
Railway station - 1.8 km
Syntagma Square - 7.6 km
Airport - 34 km
Aegean Sea - 1 km
Pireus Port - 2.3 km