Residence with an underground parking in the green area of Galatsi, Greece

Athens, Greece
from
€480,000
;
4
About the complex

We offer apartments with large terraces and a panoramic view, parking spaces and storerooms.

The residence features an underground parking.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Solar water heaters
  • LED lighting
  • "Smart Home" system
  • Alarm
  • Fireplace
Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located in one of the greenest areas of Athens.

  • School - 20 meters
  • Supermarket - 300 meters
  • Grove - 560 meters
