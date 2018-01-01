Modern residence with an underground parking, Kallithea, Greece

  1. Realting.com
About the complex

We offer apartments with parking spaces and storerooms.

The residence features an underground parking.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Security door
  • Solar water heater
  • Alarm
  • LED lighting
  • "Smart home" system
Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located in the city center and near the sea.

  • Pharmacy - 230 meters
  • Metro station - 700 meters
  • Primary school - 500 meters
  • Park - 700 meters
Palaio Faliro, Greece
Palaio Faliro, Greece

