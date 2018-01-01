Modern residence in the historic and vibrant area of Kolonos, Athens, Greece

V² DEVELOPMENT MARINA RESIDENCES is perfectly located in the heart of Mikrolimano in Piraeus. Lined with cafes, restaurants and bars, Mikrolimano is a popular destination, preferred by Athenians, locals and visitors looking for a charming and picturesque spot to spend free time.
The project is a gated residential complex of luxury class. Includes 10 residences: flats, duplexes, triplexes and penthouses. Parking space, storage space, private garden and terrace, and jacuzzi are available for each flat. Some have private swimming pools and roof terrace access.
The project is ideal for Athens residents and expats, as well as families with young children. It is a complex with leisure infrastructure and a monitored security system. The project has common spaces for parents and children such as a children's playground, gym and sauna. Various premium public schools and kindergartens can be found close to the complex.
Features of the flats
First building: 2 three storey ground floor flats with private swimming pools, 1 ground floor apartment with private pool, 1 apartment on the first floor, 1 penthouse with exclusive access to the roof terrace.
Second building: 1 flat on the ground floor with private swimming pool, 2 flats on the 1st floor, 2 penthouses with exclusive access to the roof terrace.
Location and nearby infrastructure
Kifisia is a northern suburb of Athens. It is characterised by beautiful 19th century towers and mansions, eco-friendly and green areas with picturesque parks. Various amenities can be found within 15-20 minutes drive from the complex: Thanopoulos supermarket, children's park, wellness centre, forest, Syggrou park, sports grounds, international schools and kindergartens.
Distance to other facilities (by car):
Athens city centre - 30 min
Port of Piraeus - 40 min
Athens Riviera - 40 min
Athens International Airport - 40 min
We offer apartments with private swimming pools and roof-top gardens.
Completion - summer of 2024.
Facilities and equipment in the house
Solar panels
Underfloor heating
"Smart home" system
Hidden lighting
Alarm
Pharmacy - 170 meters
Kindergarten - 400 meters
Primary school - 900 meters
Supermarket - 250 meters
Park - 650 meters