Modern residence in the historic and vibrant area of Kolonos, Athens, Greece

Athens, Greece
from
€188,496
About the complex

We offer luminous and functional apartments with balconies.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Security door
  • Solar water heater
  • LED lighting
  • "Smart home" system
  • Alarm
Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located close to metro and railway stations.

  • Primary school - 350 meters
  • Supermarket - 600 meters
New building location
Athens, Greece

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Modern residence in the historic and vibrant area of Kolonos, Athens, Greece
Athens, Greece
from
€188,496
