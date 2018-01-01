  1. Realting.com
New residence in a quiet and green area, Pefki, Greece

Athens, Greece
from
€561,971
3
About the complex

We offer functional apartments with large windows in a residence with a roof-top garden.

Completion - 4th quarter of 2023.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Solar water heater
  • Alarm
  • Central antenna
  • Security door
  • LED lighting
  • "Smart Home" system
Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Pharmacy - 400 meters
  • School - 110 meters
  • Supermarket - 600 meters
  • Grove - 800 meters
  • Stadium - 1.1 km
New building location
Athens, Greece

Similar complexes
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a panoramic view in a prestigious area of Athens, Greece
Athens, Greece
from
€689,000
Residential complex MARINA RESIDENCES
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
from
€255,000
Residential complex New complex of apartments with private swimming pools, Gerakas, Attica, Greece
Athens, Greece
from
€518,767
Residential complex New residence close to the port, Keratsini, Greece
Salaminos, Greece
from
€319,000
Residential complex Low-rise residence in the heart of Athens, Greece
Athens, Greece
from
€215,000
New residence in a quiet and green area, Pefki, Greece
Athens, Greece
from
€561,971
Other complexes
Residential complex New residence with a parking close to the center of Glyfada, Greece
Residential complex New residence with a parking close to the center of Glyfada, Greece
Attica, Greece
from
€500,000
Agency: TRANIO
We offer apartments with balconies and parking spaces. Some flats have a view of the sea. Completion - 3rd quarter of 2025. Facilities and equipment in the house Heat pumps Grohe sanitary ware Italian kitchens Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in a quiet area, in the southern part of Athens. Metro station - 1.2 km Center of Peristeri - 3 km Shops and restaurants - 150 meters School - 200 meters Airport - 26.5 km Hospital - 1 km
Apartment building Allure Business Condos
Apartment building Allure Business Condos
Athens, Greece
from
€145,000
Area 76 m²
1 property 1
Completion date: 2024
Developer: DKG Development
Urban and stylish « Allure Business Condos » – is an 8-story building of 38 apartments in the Caliphaea area.  This residential project stands out from neighboring buildings with its snow-white facade with metal trellised fences on balconies. These small architectural forms serve as the basis for additional landscaping. Spacious backyard with pool and sun loungers will provide an opportunity to enjoy a mild Mediterranean climate of almost 200 days a year.  The project is presented in double, single apartments and studios. All living spaces « Allure Business Condos » are attractive for both personal use and rental. Target tenants of apartments – students, business tourists, young couples and families.  The Caliphaeus district is located between the southern regions of the Athens Riviera and the center of the capital, and about 5 km from the port of Piraeus. Caliphhea – a dynamic place with developed infrastructure, just a few minutes and you are already in the historical center of Athens. Within walking distance from the project « ABC » there are bus stops, and at 100 m – metro station « Calfey ».  650 meters from the apartments is the central square of the district – Davaki. Famous Greek universities « Pantheon » and « Charocopeo » and newfangled place – « Cultural Center named after. Stavrosa Niarchos », which includes the National Library, National Opera, Cultural and Educational Park, embankment and yacht parking. Next to « ABC » there are various shops, sports clubs, diagnostic and wellness centers, cafes, educational institutions, etc. All of the above forms his investment attractiveness.
Residential complex Residence with an underground parking at 300 meters from the sea, Vari, Greece
Residential complex Residence with an underground parking at 300 meters from the sea, Vari, Greece
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
from
€1,15M
Agency: TRANIO
We offer apartments with balconies and parking spaces. Some flats have private swimming pools. The residence features an underground parking. Facilities and equipment in the house Underfloor heating Fans Oak flooring Security door Air conditioning KItchen cabinetry Alarm Solar panels Location and nearby infrastructure Sea - 300 meters Airport - 25 minutes
