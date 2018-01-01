New residence in a quiet and green area, Pefki, Greece

We offer apartments with balconies and parking spaces.
Some flats have a view of the sea.
Completion - 3rd quarter of 2025.
Facilities and equipment in the house
Heat pumps
Grohe sanitary ware
Italian kitchens
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located in a quiet area, in the southern part of Athens.
Metro station - 1.2 km
Center of Peristeri - 3 km
Shops and restaurants - 150 meters
School - 200 meters
Airport - 26.5 km
Hospital - 1 km
Urban and stylish « Allure Business Condos » – is an 8-story building of 38 apartments in the Caliphaea area. This residential project stands out from neighboring buildings with its snow-white facade with metal trellised fences on balconies. These small architectural forms serve as the basis for additional landscaping. Spacious backyard with pool and sun loungers will provide an opportunity to enjoy a mild Mediterranean climate of almost 200 days a year. The project is presented in double, single apartments and studios. All living spaces « Allure Business Condos » are attractive for both personal use and rental. Target tenants of apartments – students, business tourists, young couples and families.
The Caliphaeus district is located between the southern regions of the Athens Riviera and the center of the capital, and about 5 km from the port of Piraeus. Caliphhea – a dynamic place with developed infrastructure, just a few minutes and you are already in the historical center of Athens. Within walking distance from the project « ABC » there are bus stops, and at 100 m – metro station « Calfey ». 650 meters from the apartments is the central square of the district – Davaki. Famous Greek universities « Pantheon » and « Charocopeo » and newfangled place – « Cultural Center named after. Stavrosa Niarchos », which includes the National Library, National Opera, Cultural and Educational Park, embankment and yacht parking. Next to « ABC » there are various shops, sports clubs, diagnostic and wellness centers, cafes, educational institutions, etc. All of the above forms his investment attractiveness.
Some flats have private swimming pools.
The residence features an underground parking.
Facilities and equipment in the house
Underfloor heating
Fans
Oak flooring
Security door
Air conditioning
KItchen cabinetry
Alarm
Solar panels
Location and nearby infrastructure
Sea - 300 meters
Airport - 25 minutes