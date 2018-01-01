Modern residence with a parking in the popular area of Pangrati, Athens, Greece

We offer apartments with swimming pools and gardens.
Completion - autumn of 2023.
Facilities and equipment in the house
Aluminium windows
"Smart Home' system
Indoor and outdoor hidden lighting
Location and nearby infrastructure
Metro station - 900 meters
Supermarket - 750 meters
Bank - 700 meters
Pharmacy - 750 meters
Primary school - 220 meters
We offer studios with balconies.
Some flats have private small gardens.
Advantages
Guaranteed rental income of 5%.
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located in a quiet residential area, near a large park, international schools and universities.
Park - 400 meters
Theatre - 300 meters
Supermarket - 200 meters
Metro station - 300 meters
Center of Athens - 5 km (12 minutes)
Piraeus Port - 10.4 km (19 minutes)
Airport - 40.5 km (36 minutes)