Modern residence with a parking in the popular area of Pangrati, Athens, Greece

Athens, Greece
from
€550,400
;
4
About the complex

We offer apartments with views of the Acropolis and Mount Lycabettus, parking spaces and storerooms.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Security door
  • Solar water heaters
  • LED lighting
  • "Smart home" system
  • Alarm
Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Supermarket - 130 meters
  • Metro station - 750 meters
  • Primary school - 170 meters
  • Grove - 1.3 km
Athens, Greece

