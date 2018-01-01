  1. Realting.com
New complex of apartments with private swimming pools, Gerakas, Attica, Greece

Athens, Greece
from
€518,767
;
7
About the complex

We offer apartments with private gardens and swimming pools.

Completion - spring of 2024.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Security door
  • Solar water heater
  • Alarm
  • Central antenna
  • LED lighting
Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located in a green and quiet area, close to the center of Athens.

  • Park - 350 meters
  • Supermarket - 1 km
  • Primary school - 500 meters
  • Pharmacy - 450 meters
New building location
Athens, Greece

