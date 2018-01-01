New residence with a garden close to metro stations, Egaleo, Greece

We offer apartments with terraces.
The three-level apartment on the ground floor have a private garden and a swimming pool.
The duplex penthouse has a swimming pool.
Location and nearby infrastructure
Voula is a southern suburb of Athens, located 16 km from the city center and 20 km from the international airport.
Nestled in a verdant location, residential project offers a peaceful escape from the city center while still being conveniently located. Developed with quality and comfort residence guarantees to provide a relaxed lifestyle in this rising suburb of Athens. The new building consists of five levels:
1 - storage rooms, technical room
2-4 - each floor occupies 2 apartments
5 – shared roof garden
Two apartments on the top floor have a view of the Acropolis, one of the apartments on the ground floor includes a piece of land. The price of the apartment includes a storage room in the basement.
Features of the flats
Each apartment consists of a living/dining room with a kitchen, 2 bedrooms, a bathroom, 2 balconies.
Shopping center - 150 m
Estavronenos square - 450 m
Metro station Egaleo - 450 m
Municipal pool & sports facilities - 480 m
Sports center - 900 m
Baroutadiko park - 900 m
Egaleo football stadium - 1 km
IKEA - 1.3 km
University of West Attica - 1.5 km
River West shopping mall - 1.4 km
Hospital - 1.9 km
Allou! Fun Park - 2.3 km
Village Park shopping mall - 2.4 km
Diomidous botanical garden - 4.4 km
Piraeus port - 6.2 km
Athens center - 7.5 km
Athens international airport - 26 km
We offer apartments with storerooms.
The residence features swimming pools and an underground parking.
Facilities and equipment in the house
"Smart home" system
Solar panels
Underfloor heating
Oak floors
Daikin heat pump
Daikin air conditioning
Alarm
