New residence with a garden close to metro stations, Egaleo, Greece

About the complex

We offer luminous and comfortabel apartments with parking spaces and storerooms.

The residence features a garden and a parking.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Security door
  • Large windows
  • Solar water heaters
  • LED lighting
  • "Smart home" system
  • Alarm
  • Modern kitchen
  • Central antenna
Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located close to highways and 3 metro stations.

  • Metro station - 965 meters
  • Primary school - 310 meters
  • Supermarket - 350 meters
  • Pharmacy - 200 meters
New building location
Thivon, Greece

