Modern Townhouses vor den Toren von Leipzig

Luetzen, Germany
from
€8,00M
;
6
About the complex

Investment properties in Germany - 20 townhouses

"Modern Living" semi-detached house with 115 m ² living space

The two-storey semi-detached house with 115m ² living space is not basement and is built in solid construction with an undeveloped gable roof.

It is a KfW efficiency house 55.

The ground floor is equipped with an entrance area, a guest toilet, the open kitchen area, the living and dining room with a terrace, a utility room / storage room under the solid staircase to the upper floor. Upstairs there is a daylight bathroom, two children's or study rooms, the bedroom and the hallway area. The attic can be reached via a floor insert staircase for revision purposes.

Since the acquisition is made directly by the property developer, there are no additional brokerage costs. This is a fixed flat rate, including the property and ready to move into, without additional costs such as development, expansion, painting, covering, etc.

A PV system with memory can optionally be purchased.

(External systems are not part).

 

"Modern Family" semi-detached house with 145 m ² living space

The three-storey semi-detached house with approx. 145 m ² living space is not basement and is built in solid construction with a built-in roof studio (approx. 28 m ² living space).

It is a KfW efficiency house 55.

The ground floor is equipped with an entrance area, a guest toilet with shower, the open kitchen area, the living and dining room with a terrace, a utility room under the solid staircase to the upper floor. Upstairs there is a daylight bathroom, two children's or study rooms, the bedroom and the hallway area. A massive staircase leads to the expanded roof studio (approx. 28 m ² living space).

Since the acquisition is made directly by the property developer, there are no additional brokerage costs. This is a package fixed price, ready to move into, without additional costs such as development, expansion, painting, covering, etc.

A PV system with memory can optionally be purchased.

(External systems are not part of it)

 

These are non-binding visualizations. These can change according to local conditions and requirements.

Luetzen, Germany
Luetzen, Germany

