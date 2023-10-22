Kobuleti, Georgia

from €358,549

In the center of Kobuleti, within walking distance to the sea, a large new, well-built two-story house and a newly built, separate building are sold .underlying any type of commercial activity. Like a supermarket, so modern kindergarten,Currently, the owners of this house and this building are considering these two offers from tenants, the total area of the commercial building is 200 sq.m, the ceiling height is 4.5 m,the front side of the facade is completely glazed and goes out with a carriageway, there is a foot sidewalk from the road. It is possible to raise the commercial building on several more floors,the project itself is designed for only 5 floors. The main house has a total area of 570 sq.m based on two floors. The house has 3 bedrooms, 2 living rooms, 3 bathrooms with a bathtub, modern gas heating is carried out by the train, a two-circuit gas boiler is placed,in all rooms there is expensive high-quality furniture and household appliances-conceoners, televisions, etc. on each floor of the house there is a kitchen room,also with all the necessary furniture and household appliances. On the ground floor of the house there is also a commercial room with its own separate entrance from the street, currently a beauty salon operates in this room ,leased to the tenant. There are rooms on the beauty salon for rent to tourists .. there is also another separate kitchen in this area of the house,Entrance to the second floor to these rented rooms and kitchens. also separate,all rooms have access to a large balcony terrace. All rooms have their own bathroom. There are three such rooms on this floor. Monthly income for owners for renting the premises of the beauty salon and three separate rooms and kitchens is 2 thousand dollars. soon a contract will also be signed for the rental of a separate building of 200 sq.m. This is another income in favor of the owners of this property, the sale of these objects. which are located on the same site ,connected with the personal problems of the owners, in connection with the relocation to another place of residence. Described buildings for no more than four years, all objects of this property are in excellent condition!