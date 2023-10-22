  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Batumi Villa
Residential complex Batumi Villa
Chakvi, Georgia
from
€235,888
Completion date: 2024
Villa among citrus gardens in the picturesque village of Khalo, 20 km from Batumi. Separately standing two-story villa with cozy and spacious layouts from 120 to 315 sq.m. In the finishing and modern architectural design. With its own parking and pool. Gas. 8 km from the local beach. The initial minimum installment is 30% with an installment rate of 9 months. A developed social infrastructure is available in the Chakvi area. Near the villas there is a large water park, educational institutions, medical, botanical garden, cafe and much more for a comfortable stay. Villas are a good solution for permanent residence and investment. The average return per year is 7%.
Business center Kobuleti
Business center Kobuleti
Kobuleti, Georgia
from
€358,549
In the center of Kobuleti, within walking distance to the sea, a large new, well-built two-story house and a newly built, separate building are sold .underlying any type of commercial activity. Like a supermarket, so modern kindergarten,Currently, the owners of this house and this building are considering these two offers from tenants, the total area of the commercial building is 200 sq.m, the ceiling height is 4.5 m,the front side of the facade is completely glazed and goes out with a carriageway, there is a foot sidewalk from the road. It is possible to raise the commercial building on several more floors,the project itself is designed for only 5 floors. The main house has a total area of 570 sq.m based on two floors. The house has 3 bedrooms, 2 living rooms, 3 bathrooms with a bathtub, modern gas heating is carried out by the train, a two-circuit gas boiler is placed,in all rooms there is expensive high-quality furniture and household appliances-conceoners, televisions, etc. on each floor of the house there is a kitchen room,also with all the necessary furniture and household appliances. On the ground floor of the house there is also a commercial room with its own separate entrance from the street, currently a beauty salon operates in this room ,leased to the tenant. There are rooms on the beauty salon for rent to tourists .. there is also another separate kitchen in this area of the house,Entrance to the second floor to these rented rooms and kitchens. also separate,all rooms have access to a large balcony terrace. All rooms have their own bathroom. There are three such rooms on this floor. Monthly income for owners for renting the premises of the beauty salon and three separate rooms and kitchens is 2 thousand dollars. soon a contract will also be signed for the rental of a separate building of 200 sq.m. This is another income in favor of the owners of this property, the sale of these objects. which are located on the same site ,connected with the personal problems of the owners, in connection with the relocation to another place of residence. Described buildings for no more than four years, all objects of this property are in excellent condition!
Residential complex Zhiloy kompleks v kurortnom prigorode Chakvi
Residential complex Zhiloy kompleks v kurortnom prigorode Chakvi
Chakvi, Georgia
from
€49,404
Area 30 m²
1 property 1
Completion date: 2023
Dreamside is located in the resort village of Chakvi, with landscape areas, green nature in the confluence of the sea and mountains. The main feature, next to it is the Batumi Botanical Garden and the entertainment complex Dreamland Oasis. 20 minutes drive to the center of Batumi. The complex consists of 11 floors, designed according to the standards of the landscape and resort area. Located 50 meters from the crystal clear sea. It has its own modern infrastructure: fitness center, underground parking, terrace, bar, restaurant, reception. The apartment is represented: studio 30 sq.m. with designer furniture and repairs. Also in the apartment there is a balcony with panoramic views of the sea and mountains. Infrastructure: - The largest water park; - Botanical garden; - Cafe; - Educational institutions; - Medical center.
Residential complex Renaissance
Residential complex Renaissance
Kobuleti, Georgia
from
€43,328
Area 33–106 m²
3 properties 3
Completion date: 2023
New residential complex 300 meters from the Black Sea coast, in the popular city of Kobuleti - Renaissance Block A from the popular developer Alliance Group. The sports and health-improving residential complex is presented in an ultra-modern architectural style. The peculiarity of the residential complex is a sports and fitness center. Here you can lead a healthy lifestyle. The complex has a beautiful landscape design in the complex. Apartments with modern and spacious layouts from 32.8 to 106.05 sq.m. With stunning views of the sea and mountains. Infrastructure: - Parking; - Pool bar; - Fitness center; - A restaurant; - SPA; - Pool; - Video surveillance. The project is an ideal solution for investment.
Residential complex Dreamland Oasis
Residential complex Dreamland Oasis
Chakvi, Georgia
from
€147,914
Area 35–107 m²
12 properties 12
Completion date: 2021
A unique resort located on 100,000 m2 area in an ecologically clean subtropical zone, on the Black Sea coastline, only 9 km from the city of Batumi. The complex combines the Dreamland Oasis hotel, private apartments and more than 50 objects of its own infrastructure. 1 bedroom apartments are ideal for a cozy and comfortable long-term vacation of a small family. There are doors in the living room and bedroom that will lead you to the terrace equipped with garden furniture and which offers excellent panoramic views of the sea, mountains or the luxurious territory of the complex. The apartments are decorated in a European style, furnished with modern furniture and equipped with the necessary equipment and accessories.
Residential complex Zhiloy kompleks s chastnym plyazhem
Residential complex Zhiloy kompleks s chastnym plyazhem
Kobuleti, Georgia
from
€43,026
Area 30–53 m²
2 properties 2
Completion date: 2024
WH Kobuleti Residence is a residential complex with a bewitching architecture on the first coastline in the popular resort town of Kobuleti. With modern infrastructure. The complex is built of 8 floors. Green modern materials are used in construction and soundproofing protection was used for convenience by residents. The main advantage of the complex is the beach 20 meters away. Here you can enjoy the clean sea, mountain air, landscaped territory. All conditions for a healthy and comfortable life. The apartments are presented with modern layouts: a studio and a studio with 1 bedroom from 30 to 53 sq.m. The apartments are designed by author's design and furniture. Each apartment has an open balcony with a bewitching view of the sea and mountains. Infrastructure: - Cafe; - Restaurants; - Shops; - Medical facilities; - Educational institutions; - Beauty salon; - Fitness center; - Bank branches. An ideal solution for permanent residence and investment!
Villa Prestizhnye villy s sovremennymi planirovkami
Villa Prestizhnye villy s sovremennymi planirovkami
Chakvi, Georgia
from
€330,243
Completion date: 2023
Villa Park - prestigious apartments, consist of modern private villas with modern layouts and landscaped territory. Villa Park is located in the resort village of Chakvi, the complex is located in a quiet and environmentally friendly place, in the confluence of the sea and mountains. The main feature, next to it is the Batumi Botanical Garden and the entertainment complex Dreamland Oasis. 20 minutes drive to the center of Batumi. The complex consists of 14 luxury villas, on an area of 6350 m2. Houses built in a modern architectural style and exclusive design. Each villa has panoramic windows in stylish black frames. Villa Park is sold 2-room double-decker villas, ranging from 227-307 m2. Ceiling height 3 meters. On the second floor of the villa there is a terrace. Each house has its own pool and parking space. the accommodation is rented with a ready-made design repair. Infrastructure: - Botanical garden; - Restaurants; - Pool; - Fitness center; - Educational institutions; - Medical center.
