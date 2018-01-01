The White Square Mindeli is a new residential complex located in the Saburtalo district of Tbilisi, on Dzotsi Street 2. This expansive development from White Square (W2) consists of six blocks and will offer a mix of two 14-story buildings, a 15-story building, and three 22-story buildings. Each of these buildings will offer over 100 individual apartments, alongside a variety of spaces designed for commercial or office use.

The design of the project White Square Mindeli, has been carefully created with all of the modern residents’ needs in mind, targeting young couples, tenants, students, and larger families. The apartments will be available for investment starting from 53 square meters.

White Square Mindeli is set to offer a range of services and amenities to enhance the living experience, including:

– Children’s playgrounds

– Sports facilities

– Recreational areas

– Cafés

– Restaurants

– Beauty salons

By investing in this project you will get the apartments in White Frame condition. The company responsible for the construction — BK Construction (a reputable development force in Georgia) — will ensure quality and expertise during the whole process of development.