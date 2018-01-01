  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. Georgia
  4. Archi Rivertown

Archi Rivertown

Zahesi, Georgia
from
€66,010
;
10
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

The new premium-class residential complex Archi Rivertown is located on Agmashenebeli alley, next to the prestigious Digomi 8 district and Tbilisi Mall shopping center. The multifunctional complex consists of 5-storey residential buildings and includes 5,000 sq.m. green courtyard, swimming pool, spa, sports field, cafes, supermarkets and a pharmacy, open and closed parking. Environmentally friendly, energy-efficient building block from the German brand YTONG is being used in the construction, which keeps the temperature and saves energy by 40%, reducing utility bills.

Property Parametres
Class
Class
Premium class
Type of new building construction
Type of new building construction
Frame-block
The year of construction
The year of construction
2025
Number of floors
Number of floors
5
New building location
Zahesi, Georgia

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Palm Residence
Batumi, Georgia
from
€65,086
Apartment building Archi Dighomi 3
Village Dighomi, Georgia
from
€56,580
Apartment building GREEN ROCK
Tbilisi, Georgia
Price on request
Residential complex Batumi View premium-klassa
Batumi, Georgia
from
€67,783
Residential complex Bi Residence
Batumi, Georgia
from
€36,438
You are viewing
Archi Rivertown
Zahesi, Georgia
from
€66,010
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Back Leave a request Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex Wyndham Grand Family Club
Residential complex Wyndham Grand Family Club
Gonio, Georgia
from
€90,717
Completion date: 2025
Wyndham Grand Residence FAMILY CLUB is a new premium complex from the European Village, being developed in the ecologically cleanest part of Batumi — a village called Gonio. This is the first-of-its-kind club-style complex in Georgia, being a part of a huge Wyndham Hotel & Resorts network. This luxurious family-friendly complex will offer 90 premium amenities for residents, tourists, and their children, making it an attractive investment opportunity with high guaranteed returns written in the contract and with a unique buyback option by the increased price after 3 years. By being a part of the Wyndham network the investors can also count on guaranteed ROI written strictly in the contract. By being a part of a branded hotel, it has an advantage over any other hotel complexes by having higher occupancy rates, which makes the investment in this kind of complex very competitive in the region. Investors can also count on a buyback option after 3 years. Contact us for more information!
Residential complex Marina Club blok A
Residential complex Marina Club blok A
Batumi, Georgia
from
€82,112
Area 41–88 m²
2 properties 2
Completion date: 2025
Apart - hotel Gruziya Batumi Kompleks Kub
Apart - hotel Gruziya Batumi Kompleks Kub
Batumi, Georgia
from
€72,621
Area 45 m²
1 property 1
Completion date: 2026
Realting.com
Go