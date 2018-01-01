The new premium-class residential complex Archi Rivertown is located on Agmashenebeli alley, next to the prestigious Digomi 8 district and Tbilisi Mall shopping center. The multifunctional complex consists of 5-storey residential buildings and includes 5,000 sq.m. green courtyard, swimming pool, spa, sports field, cafes, supermarkets and a pharmacy, open and closed parking. Environmentally friendly, energy-efficient building block from the German brand YTONG is being used in the construction, which keeps the temperature and saves energy by 40%, reducing utility bills.