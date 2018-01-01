  1. Realting.com
Tbilisi, Georgia
€56,580
About the complex

The 21-story residential complex consists of 2 entrances, where 230 apartments are meant. 2 floors are stipulated for the underground parking, providing places for more than 200 vehicles. First floor of complex is a conversion area and 20 –residential area. The project is fascinating, especially with the recreational space spread out over 4000 sq.m. with a variety of entertainment and resting areas; In the yard, a creative garden for children is also planned to be arranged. The investment made in the project is fully aimed at creating an ecologically clean and cozy development.
Domus gazapkhuli is located on saburtalo district, on gazapkhuli street N8. Gazapkhuli project has 2 view. One with North-east view,that is sunny in the morning. Also it is Lisi lake side, which is 14 minutes away by car and 37 minutes by walking. Second view is city side on Shalva Nucubidze street(5minute of walking). South-west side of the project is sunny all day long. In 12 minutes walk you will be on Vazha pshavela avenue,where is metro station Delisi,pharmacies,shops… Just in 1200 meters you can find city mall. 12 minutes away there is also central park

Property Parametres
Class
Class
Comfort class
Type of new building construction
Type of new building construction
Frame-block
The year of construction
The year of construction
2025
Number of floors
Number of floors
21
New building location
Tbilisi, Georgia

