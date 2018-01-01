Royal Residence - on the Black Sea coast, located in the area of ​​the new boulevard in Batumi, Georgia on the street. Nizharadze. The complex will be built in an environmentally friendly and noiseless place, a 2-minute walk to the sea. 100m. Prices depend on the view from the apartment, floor and payment system. This project is under construction and will enter into operation in 2024. At this stage, construction is underway on the 19th out of 20 floors.

Residential complex “Royal Residence” will include:

Swimming pool on the top floor with panoramic views

Reception 24 hours

Cafes/bars

Fitness center on the 2nd floor

Entertainment area

Security/video surveillance 24 hours

Exit of minors from the site of the facility - with parental permission

Supermarket and shops

Large area 3000 sq.m. with children's playground

And underground parking

For all this excellent infrastructure, ltfts, etc., after purchasing the property, you will pay only from $0.05 to $1 per month per sq.m. (Maintenance Fee).

We offer apartments in the so-called white frame condition, which includes: an iron entrance door (fireproof, soundproof), metal-plastic windows and doors with a European opening option and a mosquito net, internal partitions, treated (white) walls and floors, electrical wiring, wiring " wet points, a general heating system, access to a natural gas network, fire protection. The parties agree that the net metering system (meters for gas, water and electricity) will be carried out at the expense of the buyer.

Interest-free installments for 20 months are possible (only 20% down payment!). The developer’s legal obligations to deliver the facility are the end of 2025, but the developer is ahead of the curve and plans to deliver the facility at the end of 2024. At the moment, 19 of the 20 floors have already been built. At the same time, starting from the bottom up to the 16th floor, partitions, glazing are already being built, and even apartments in a white frame are being formed. An example of the developer's high quality materials is the use of ceramic bricks for better sound insulation.

Up to the 11th floor, all apartments have already been sold, starting from the 11th there are apartments in the following layouts: studio (35 sq.m.), 1 bedroom + 1 living room (48 sq.m. on the 18th and 19th floors), 2 bedrooms + 1 living room (69 ,7 sq.m.).

Apartments from 35 m2 to 69.70 m2

Price per m2 from $1140 to $1750 (white frame)

We, the GulfStream real estate agency, cooperate with this developer and when purchasing this property through us, you will pay the same amount as you would pay to the developer, but you will receive additional service. For example, we will tell you about the disadvantages of the property (if any), and we can also try to provide you with a discount on the developer’s price! We provide free consultation.