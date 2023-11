Batumi, Georgia

from €70,071

23 m² 1

Completion date: 2024

Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS. We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the United Arab Emirates, Georgia and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires! Mardi City Center is located in the very center of. Batumi – multifunctional complex with apartments in the center of Batumi. Amenities complex: The building was built in a prestigious area with a comfortable residential sector and a rich urban life. The infrastructure of the complex includes a shopping center, restaurant and business center. Residents have access to the outdoor terrace. Underground parking is provided for car owners. A football stadium and a playground are equipped at 20 m. On the first three floors there will be a shopping gallery. Location: All major tourist routes are within 5 minutes walk: To the sea - 650 m; To the Old Town – 200 m; To Batumi Boulevard – 1200 m. Mardi City Center – this residential building is well suited who wants to live by the sea all the time. Call us and we will provide a free selection of the best objects of Georgia for your budget and wishes!