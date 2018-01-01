The HOLIDAY INN complex is conveniently located in the prestigious area of Batumi, next to the French hypermarket « Carrefour », the new stadium built according to UEFA standards, 5 minutes from the sea, House of Justice, central boulevard and singing fountains!
Infrastructure:
The richest, most developed infrastructure, which includes:
- New shopping center with an area of 1500m2
- Casino
- SPA center
- Fitness center
- Conference rooms
- Outdoor and indoor pools
- Georgian, European and Kosher restaurants
- Cafe
- parking
- Children's entertainment venues and more
What condition the apartments in block B are for rent:
Building:
- The facade of the building is completed in accordance with the project;
- Rises and stairs will be finished; the walls will be finished;
- Vertical communications will be installed in the apartments;
- An input refractory door will be installed;
- Doors and windows with double-glazed windows will be installed along the outer perimeter;
- Counters for electricity, gas and water will be installed for each apartment;
Apartment:
- Stretch, plaster;
- Internal partitions according to your preferences;
- Decoration of pipes of hot, cold water supply, heating;
- Dilution of sewerage pipes.
