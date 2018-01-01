  1. Realting.com
About the complex

The HOLIDAY INN complex is conveniently located in the prestigious area of Batumi, next to the French hypermarket « Carrefour », the new stadium built according to UEFA standards, 5 minutes from the sea, House of Justice, central boulevard and singing fountains!

Infrastructure:

The richest, most developed infrastructure, which includes:

- New shopping center with an area of 1500m2

- Casino

- SPA center

- Fitness center

- Conference rooms

- Outdoor and indoor pools

- Georgian, European and Kosher restaurants

- Cafe

- parking

- Children's entertainment venues and more

What condition the apartments in block B are for rent:

Building:

- The facade of the building is completed in accordance with the project;

- Rises and stairs will be finished; the walls will be finished;

- Vertical communications will be installed in the apartments;

- An input refractory door will be installed;

- Doors and windows with double-glazed windows will be installed along the outer perimeter;

- Counters for electricity, gas and water will be installed for each apartment;

Apartment:

- Stretch, plaster;

- Internal partitions according to your preferences;

- Decoration of pipes of hot, cold water supply, heating;

- Dilution of sewerage pipes.

Write to us and our campaign will help you choose real estate that suits you. We really appreciate our customers!!!

Features

  • Security
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Management company
  • Individual heating
  • Parking
  • Elevator
  • Online tour
Property Parametres
Class
Class
Business class
The year of construction
The year of construction
2024
Number of floors
Number of floors
36
Apartments in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², EUR
Apartment price, EUR
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 42.4
Price per m², EUR 1,824
Apartment price, EUR 77,338
Properties in the complex
Type
Area, m²
Price per m², EUR
Property cost, EUR
Apartments Studio apartment
Area, m² 33.9
Price per m², EUR 1,029 – 1,052
Apartment price, EUR 34,881 – 35,673
New building location
Batumi, Georgia

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
HOLIDAY INN
HOLIDAY INN
Batumi, Georgia
from
€38,351
