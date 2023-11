About the complex

The complex "Sea Club" is an investment-profitable object!!! Located on 1 line, sea across the road (50-70 m) In front of the complex is guaranteed nothing to build!!! Projected rental yield-13 % per annum!!!

Three blocks – A, B, C. On the first and second floors of the complex there will be a lobby of the hotel, cafes, restaurants, swimming pool,9D cinema and a small shopping center. There will be an outdoor swimming pool on the roof of the Sea Club. As well as in the hotel block B there will be an indoor swimming pool, which can be used with a 50% discount. Pierce and bridge will be commissioned in early 2025. The hotel will be managed by River Rock, an international management company with a high reputation. A branded hotel will be placed in block B. But it is possible and own accommodation.In block C it is possible to own accommodation. There are various options with different layouts , different views and area... We are waiting for your applications! We will help you to invest profitably!!