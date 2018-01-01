Residential complex Ultrasovremennyy zhiloy kompleks
About the complex
Green Cape Botanico is a residential complex of 80 apartments on the Black Sea coast, in the environmentally friendly area of Green Cape between Mahinjauri and the Botanical Garden.
An ultra-modern residential complex with its own diverse infrastructure: swimming pool, gym, restaurant, parking. For a comfortable and safe stay, there is video surveillance and round-the-clock security with a concierge service.
The apartments are presented with modern layouts with a smart home system. Studio, with 1 and 2 bedrooms - from 50 to 115 sq.m. Each apartment has an open balcony. Where you can enjoy magnificent sea views.
Infrastructure:
- Medical facilities;
- Educational institutions;
- Shops;
- Cafe;
- Restaurants;
- Bank branches.
