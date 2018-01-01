  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Ultrasovremennyy zhiloy kompleks

Batumi, Georgia
from € 132,182
Residential complex Ultrasovremennyy zhiloy kompleks
About the complex

DRUG INTRODUCTION FROM 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS.

We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer!

- exclusive real estate;
- assistance in organizing the move;
- annual investment income up to 20%;
- financial guarantee of income;
- legal protection of the transaction;
- free consultation;
- more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries.
- select real estate for your budget and desires!

Green Cape Botanico is a residential complex of 80 apartments on the Black Sea coast, in the environmentally friendly area of Green Cape between Mahinjauri and the Botanical Garden.

An ultra-modern residential complex with its own diverse infrastructure: swimming pool, gym, restaurant, parking. For a comfortable and safe stay, there is video surveillance and round-the-clock security with a concierge service.

The apartments are presented with modern layouts with a smart home system. Studio, with 1 and 2 bedrooms - from 50 to 115 sq.m. Each apartment has an open balcony. Where you can enjoy magnificent sea views.

Infrastructure:
- Medical facilities;
- Educational institutions;
- Shops;
- Cafe;
- Restaurants;
- Bank branches.

Call or write to us, tell us all about the most profitable objects of Georgia!

Apartments in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², €
Apartment price, €
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 74.0
Price per m², € 2 542
Apartment price, € 188 839
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 115.0
Price per m², € 2 260
Apartment price, € 259 936
Properties in the complex
Type
Area, m²
Price per m², €
Property cost, €
Apartments Apartment
Area, m² 50.0
Price per m², € 2 644
Apartment price, € 132 182
New building location
Batumi, Georgia
