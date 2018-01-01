Residential complex Zhiloy kompleks na poberezhe Chernogo morya
About the complex
DRUG INTRODUCTION FROM 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS.
We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer!
- exclusive real estate;
- assistance in organizing the move;
- annual investment income up to 20%;
- financial guarantee of income;
- legal protection of the transaction;
- free consultation;
- more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries.
- select real estate for your budget and desires!
Dar Tower - a residential complex located near the coast of the Black Sea, in the center of Batumi.
The complex owns two ultra-modern buildings with a modern diverse infrastructure. Residents of the modern complex are provided with their own kindergarten and playgrounds for games. On the outdoor terraces there are recreation areas and a swimming pool. An ideal solution for permanent residence and investment.
The apartment can be purchased with a modern layout: a studio and 1 bedroom from 47 to 59 sq.m. Each apartment has a balcony. With panoramic views of the sea and mountains.
Infrastructure:
- Spa;
- Fitness room;
- Underground parking;
- Bowling;
- Shops.
Call or write, answer all your questions! We offer only profitable and reliable real estate in Georgia.