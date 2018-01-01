Residential complex Zhiloy kompleks na poberezhe Chernogo morya

  1. Realting.com
Batumi, Georgia
from € 59,524
About the complex

DRUG INTRODUCTION FROM 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS.

We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer!

- exclusive real estate;
- assistance in organizing the move;
- annual investment income up to 20%;
- financial guarantee of income;
- legal protection of the transaction;
- free consultation;
- more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries.
- select real estate for your budget and desires!

Dar Tower - a residential complex located near the coast of the Black Sea, in the center of Batumi.

The complex owns two ultra-modern buildings with a modern diverse infrastructure. Residents of the modern complex are provided with their own kindergarten and playgrounds for games. On the outdoor terraces there are recreation areas and a swimming pool. An ideal solution for permanent residence and investment.

The apartment can be purchased with a modern layout: a studio and 1 bedroom from 47 to 59 sq.m. Each apartment has a balcony. With panoramic views of the sea and mountains.

Infrastructure:
- Spa;
- Fitness room;
- Underground parking;
- Bowling;
- Shops.

Call or write, answer all your questions! We offer only profitable and reliable real estate in Georgia.

Apartments in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², €
Apartment price, €
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 47.0 – 59.0
Price per m², € 1 256 – 1 266
Apartment price, € 59 524 – 74 124
New building location
Batumi, Georgia
The first-class residential complex OVAL, consisting of 34-story buildings, is located in the center of the most prestigious Alley-Geroyev area". OVAL is located a few meters from the Black Sea. Within walking distance: shopping center, stadium, dancing fountains. Living here means feeling new emotions every day from modernity and diverse infrastructure. Real estate can be purchased in several ways: studio apartment, apartment with 1 bedroom. Finishing options can be either turnkey or with a complete repair of ( equipped kitchen and bathroom ). Infrastructure: - outdoor pool; - recreation areas; - a restaurant; - wellness center; - winery; - cinema. The first-class OVAL complex is ideal for investment. If your dream of a mountain apartment with mountain views, it can easily come true! Call or write, provide layout options!
Wyndham Grand Aqua is a new residential complex located on the first line of the sea in the tourist area of Batumi, Gogno. All apartments are created to the highest standards of the Wyndham Grand brand. Wyndham Grand is the most prestigious brand in the Wyndham collection. There are only 65 such hotels in the world. Apartments of this level guarantee unsurpassed comfort and service. Complex infrastructure: - SPA; - Cafe; - Restaurant; - Water aquazone; - Wine cellar; - Massage room; - Playground; - Children's animation center; - Finnish sauna; - Gym; - Japanese bath; - Russian bath; - Hammam; - Excursion center; - Conference room; - Market. Call us and we will provide a free selection of the best objects of Georgia for your budget and wishes!
