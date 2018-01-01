  1. Realting.com
Batumi, Georgia
from € 64,250
Residential complex Sovremennyy zhiloy i gostinichnyy kompleks
About the complex

DRUG INTRODUCTION FROM 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS.

We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer!

- exclusive real estate;
- assistance in organizing the move;
- annual investment income up to 20%;
- financial guarantee of income;
- legal protection of the transaction;
- free consultation;
- more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries.
- select real estate for your budget and desires!

Blue Sky Tower. Block A. The investment project is located on the Heroes Alley in the center of Batumi.

The modern residential and hotel complex is built of 37 floors, consisting of two blocks - A and B. On block A on the first floors of the complex from 1 to 7 there is the Holiday Inn hotel complex and apartments from the 8th to the 37th floor.

The apartments are presented with complete designer repairs and furniture. From 32 to 50 sq.m. Studio, 1 and 2 bedrooms. Each apartment has a balcony with stunning views of the sea, mountains and the city of Batumi.

The complex is developed by its own infrastructure: shopping center, restaurant, spa center with medical treatment, swimming pool, playgrounds, fitness room, casino, parking and a rooftop terrace.

Infrastructure:
- Educational institutions;
- Medical facilities;
- Beauty salon;
- Cafe;
- Restaurants;
- Parks.

Call or write, advise you absolutely for free! We guarantee full legal support.

New building location
Batumi, Georgia
