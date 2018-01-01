Residential complex Sovremennyy zhiloy i gostinichnyy kompleks

Gonio, Georgia

from € 106,449

Completion date: 2025

DRUG INTRODUCTION FROM 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS. We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires! The first hotel residence in Batumi is the Family Club from the European Village developer with full infrastructure for families. The only residence in Georgia with an isolated block for permanent residence. The complex consists of 86 residential residences with an area of 37.3 m2 - 119.4 m2. The residence differs from the apartments in a setting that is as close as possible to home. It is suitable for long-term tourist holidays or permanent residence. The complex is located in the Gonio - Quariati area. The territory is the true pearl of the Black Sea coast of Georgia. This is the only place in Batumi where the mountains and the sea unite together. Residence infrastructure: - Spa; - 7 pools; - Aquazon; - Massage room; - Clinic; - Sharko shower, Salt rooms; - 5 species of baths; - Center for wine therapy and herbal medicine; - Conference room; - 12 restaurants, cafes, bars; - Wine house and tasting room; - 7 playgrounds, playrooms; - Children's park; - 2 fitness centers; - Parquet and eco-claves; - Cinema room, bowling alley, billiards; - Library; - Helicopter, parking. We guarantee full legal support for the transaction. We offer only profitable and reliable real estate in Batumi. Call or write, answer all your questions!