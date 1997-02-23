Residential complex Investicionnyy zhiloy kompleks
About the complex
Blue Sky Tower. Block B. The investment project is located on the Heroes Alley in the center of Batumi.
The modern residential and hotel complex is built of 37 floors, consisting of two blocks - A and B. On block A on the first floors of the complex from 1 to 7 there is the Holiday Inn hotel complex and apartments from the 8th to the 37th floor. Block B has apartments with modern layouts for permanent residence and investment.
The apartments are presented with complete designer repairs and furniture. From 32 to 50 sq.m. Studio, 1 and 2 bedrooms. Each apartment has a balcony with stunning views of the sea, mountains and the city of Batumi.
The complex is developed by its own infrastructure: shopping center, restaurant, spa center with medical treatment, swimming pool, playgrounds, fitness room, casino, parking and a rooftop terrace.
Infrastructure:
- Educational institutions;
- Medical facilities;
- Beauty salon;
- Cafe;
- Restaurants;
- Parks.
