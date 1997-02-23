  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. Georgia
  4. Residential complex Investicionnyy zhiloy kompleks

Residential complex Investicionnyy zhiloy kompleks

Batumi, Georgia
from € 57,169
;
Residential complex Investicionnyy zhiloy kompleks
1 / 6
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

DRUG INTRODUCTION FROM 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS.

We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer!

- exclusive real estate;
- assistance in organizing the move;
- annual investment income up to 20%;
- financial guarantee of income;
- legal protection of the transaction;
- free consultation;
- more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries.
- select real estate for your budget and desires!

Blue Sky Tower. Block B. The investment project is located on the Heroes Alley in the center of Batumi.

The modern residential and hotel complex is built of 37 floors, consisting of two blocks - A and B. On block A on the first floors of the complex from 1 to 7 there is the Holiday Inn hotel complex and apartments from the 8th to the 37th floor. Block B has apartments with modern layouts for permanent residence and investment.

The apartments are presented with complete designer repairs and furniture. From 32 to 50 sq.m. Studio, 1 and 2 bedrooms. Each apartment has a balcony with stunning views of the sea, mountains and the city of Batumi.

The complex is developed by its own infrastructure: shopping center, restaurant, spa center with medical treatment, swimming pool, playgrounds, fitness room, casino, parking and a rooftop terrace.

Infrastructure:
- Educational institutions;
- Medical facilities;
- Beauty salon;
- Cafe;
- Restaurants;
- Parks.

Call or write, advise you absolutely for free! We guarantee full legal support.

Apartments in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², €
Apartment price, €
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 40.0 – 50.0
Price per m², € 1 810 – 1 993
Apartment price, € 79 712 – 90 486
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 64.0
Price per m², € 1 787
Apartment price, € 114 338
Properties in the complex
Type
Area, m²
Price per m², €
Property cost, €
Apartments Apartment
Area, m² 32.0
Price per m², € 1 787 – 2 008
Apartment price, € 57 169 – 64 250
New building location
Batumi, Georgia
Similar complexes
Residential complex Zhiloy kompleks v centre Batumi
Batumi, Georgia
from € 50,516
Residential complex ZhK sovremennoy arhitekturoy i dizaynom
Batumi, Georgia
from € 45,754
Residential complex Ultrasovremennyy zhiloy kompleks
Batumi, Georgia
from € 94,259
Residential complex Zhiloy kompleks na Novom bulvare
Batumi, Georgia
from € 33,565
Residential quarter VILLA ORTA
Kapreshumi, Georgia
from € 150,811
You are viewing
Residential complex Investicionnyy zhiloy kompleks
Batumi, Georgia
from € 57,169
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
Other complexes
Residence Wyndham Grand Residences Aqua
Residence Wyndham Grand Residences Aqua
Gonio, Georgia
from € 60,324
Completion date: 2025
Developer: European Village
Wyndham World Brand Apartment with guaranteed returns and capitalization of at least 30% per year. This is Georgia's first All Inclusive – resort under the elite brand Wyndham Grand Residences. Become a co-owner of the world elite hotel business! We have gathered all the best in the hotel complex of Hotel City Created on the principle of « resort city » All Inclusive. Under the most elite brand of Wyndham Grand Residences, world hotel leader Wyndham Hotels & Resorts. Managed by the world's leading hotel operator From a quality-leading construction according to Forbes developer European Village. In the elite area of Batumi – with the cleanest water area and ecology. With the most saturated elite infrastructure of 10,000 m ², consisting of 42 objects: SPA, restaurants, children's parks and even a helipad. The only offer, including projected income - 13% and guaranteed income - 5%, as well as return buyback at an increased price.
Residential complex Kompleks v tihom ozelenennom rayone
Residential complex Kompleks v tihom ozelenennom rayone
Batumi, Georgia
from € 92,369
Completion date: 2025
DRUG INTRODUCTION FROM 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS. We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires! River Park. Modern houses with apartments, a diverse layout and own infrastructure. LCD is located in Batumi, in a quiet landscaped area, in the 1st side of Angisa. Nearby are houses of small and medium-sized. Lech and Maria Kachinsky Park are 400 meters from the complex. River Park complex – two houses 27 floors high. Houses have good strength thanks to a monolithic frame. Green modern materials are used in construction. Design design hall completed. In the LCD part is the River Park Hotel. Apartments are presented from 26 square meters. m. In the format of the studio, two-room and three-room layouts, with open balconies with sea views. It is possible to combine apartments. The apartment can be purchased with complete repairs and furniture. The peculiarity of the complex is a detailed space for a comfortable life. The first floors are arranged for their own infrastructure, such as: a leisure center for relaxation with friends, a lounge bar, a coworking area for business meetings and remote work, a playroom for children, a yoga studio, children's center, dance studio, climbing wall, greenmarket, coffee house, hookah, wine bar, laundry, pharmacy, ATMs. Infrastructure: - Honey. Institution; - School; - Shopping center; - Restaurants and cafes; - Dancing is fantastic. We guarantee full legal support for the transaction. Call or write, answer all your questions!
Residential complex Zhiloy kompleks s zavorazhivayuschey arhitekturoy
Residential complex Zhiloy kompleks s zavorazhivayuschey arhitekturoy
Batumi, Georgia
from € 69,605
23–97 m² 4 apartmens
Completion date: 2024
DRUG INTRODUCTION FROM 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS. We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Georgia and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires! Mardi City Center is located in the very center of. Batumi – multifunctional complex with apartments in the center of Batumi. Amenities complex: The building was built in a prestigious area with a comfortable residential sector and a rich urban life. The infrastructure of the complex includes a shopping center, restaurant and business center. Residents have access to the outdoor terrace. For car owners underground parking is provided. A football stadium and a playground are equipped at 20 m. On the first three floors there will be a shopping gallery. Location: All major tourist routes are within 5 minutes walk: To the sea - 650 m; To the Old Town – 200 m; To Batumi Boulevard – 1200 m. Mardi City Center – this residential building is well suited who wants to live by the sea all the time. Call us and we will provide a free selection of the best objects of Georgia for your budget and wishes!
Realting.com
Go