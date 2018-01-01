  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. Georgia
  4. Residential complex Zhiloy kompleks biznes-klassa

Residential complex Zhiloy kompleks biznes-klassa

Batumi, Georgia
from € 57,076
;
Residential complex Zhiloy kompleks biznes-klassa
1 / 6
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

DRUG INTRODUCTION FROM 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS.

We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer!

- exclusive real estate;
- assistance in organizing the move;
- annual investment income up to 20%;
- financial guarantee of income;
- legal protection of the transaction;
- free consultation;
- more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries.
- select real estate for your budget and desires!

Prime Residence is a modern business-class residential complex. Located on the New Boulevard in the center of Batumi. Near the sea and landscape zones.

The complex with an ideal location Prime Residence owns all the amenities for a comfortable stay and work. The complex includes zones of coworking, high-speed Internet and uninterrupted electricity. Own fitness room, parking for cars and electric shock. The complex also has a storage room for bicycles, strollers and snowboards.

The apartments are presented with current layouts ranging from 32 to 50 sq.m. Studio, studio with 1 bedroom. Stylish repair and furniture. Each apartment has an open balcony, from where you can enjoy views of the sea and mountains.

Infrastructure:
- General educational institutions;
- Medical facilities;
- Cafe;
- Restaurants;
- Playgrounds;
- Park;
- Bank branches;
- Beauty salon.
- Shops and supermarkets.

Call or write! We will select for you housing according to your parameters and wishes! Guaranteed legal support.

Properties in the complex
Type
Area, m²
Price per m², €
Property cost, €
Apartments Apartment
Area, m²
Price per m², € Price on request
Apartment price, € 57 076
New building location
Batumi, Georgia
Similar complexes
Residential complex Investicionnyy zhiloy kompleks
Batumi, Georgia
from € 57,169
Residential complex Kvartira s panoramnym vidom na more i gory
Gonio, Georgia
from € 149,678
Residential quarter AQUAMARINE RESIDENCE
Batumi, Georgia
from € 6,496
Residential complex Taunhausy premium-klassa
Gonio, Georgia
from € 328,847
Residential complex Cube in Batumi
Batumi, Georgia
from € 51,642
You are viewing
Residential complex Zhiloy kompleks biznes-klassa
Batumi, Georgia
from € 57,076
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
Other complexes
Residence Zhiloy kompleks na poberezhe Chernogo morya
Residence Zhiloy kompleks na poberezhe Chernogo morya
Gonio, Georgia
from € 205,444
Completion date: 2025
DRUG INTRODUCTION FROM 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS. We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires! Radisson Blu Apartmens is an exclusive 5-star residential and investment complex on the Black Sea. LCD is located in the elite suburb of Batumi - Gonio. Gonio has the cleanest beaches, modern infrastructure and is a 15-minute drive from Batumi. The halls are created in a single premium style. The lobby has a 24-hour reception. The complex has 5 elevators and round-the-clock video surveillance. LCD has a landscaped area of 7000 m2. The territory is landscaped and has zoning, which allows you to actively and calmly relax. Apartments are available in several versions: studio, 1-2 room, area from 31.88 – 88.53 m2. Ceiling height - 3 meters. Apartments fully comply with premium standards. There are two types of layouts: standard and luxury. Apartments are rented with complete repairs, exclusive design, furniture and built-in appliances. Internal infrastructure: - Indoor pool; - Restaurant with terrace; - Casino; - Fitness center; - Spa; - Supermarket. The LCD is located next to different infrastructures: educational institutions, medical institutions, restaurants, cafes, a mosque, an Orthodox church, banks and other facilities. Call or write, we will be happy to advise you for FREE! Let's provide planning options!
Apartment building GREEN ROCK
Apartment building GREEN ROCK
Tbilisi, Georgia
Completion date: 2022
Developer: Green Rock
GREEN ROCK - about the project The developer of the complex is a construction company GREEN ROCK with many years of experience and a number of successful and implemented projects in the real estate market. Green Rock is an 11-story residential complex that is in an environmentally friendly place and creates a calm and comfortable environment for residents in the Washliywari, Tbilisi area. Construction has begun and is ongoing daily. The project will be completed in 2022, in a state of white frame. We focus on the use of high-quality materials in construction, the creation of an environmentally friendly environment and a modern residential complex by a professional and experienced team.
Residential quarter Batumi View apartments
Residential quarter Batumi View apartments
Batumi, Georgia
from € 42,692
32–58 m² 4 apartmens
Completion date: 2021
Batumi View is the first multifunctional complex located on the territory of the Batumi boulevard, just 20 meters from the sea. The distance to the Batumi airport is 1 km. Its total construction area is 15,000 sq. meters. Batumi View offers you the most comfortable living conditions: enjoy a higher quality of life that will give you the opportunity to make your dreams come true! The project includes: 3 residential buildings, a total of 870 apartments. Buildings A and C consist of 13 floors, while Building B will have a total of 15 floors. The windows of the apartments in the residential complex offer an excellent panoramic view of the sea and mountains. All apartments have a balcony. Underground and surface parking available.
Realting.com
Go