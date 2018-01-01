Residential complex Zhiloy kompleks biznes-klassa

Gonio, Georgia

from € 205,444

Completion date: 2025

DRUG INTRODUCTION FROM 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS. We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires! Radisson Blu Apartmens is an exclusive 5-star residential and investment complex on the Black Sea. LCD is located in the elite suburb of Batumi - Gonio. Gonio has the cleanest beaches, modern infrastructure and is a 15-minute drive from Batumi. The halls are created in a single premium style. The lobby has a 24-hour reception. The complex has 5 elevators and round-the-clock video surveillance. LCD has a landscaped area of 7000 m2. The territory is landscaped and has zoning, which allows you to actively and calmly relax. Apartments are available in several versions: studio, 1-2 room, area from 31.88 – 88.53 m2. Ceiling height - 3 meters. Apartments fully comply with premium standards. There are two types of layouts: standard and luxury. Apartments are rented with complete repairs, exclusive design, furniture and built-in appliances. Internal infrastructure: - Indoor pool; - Restaurant with terrace; - Casino; - Fitness center; - Spa; - Supermarket. The LCD is located next to different infrastructures: educational institutions, medical institutions, restaurants, cafes, a mosque, an Orthodox church, banks and other facilities. Call or write, we will be happy to advise you for FREE! Let's provide planning options!