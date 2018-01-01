Residential complex Zhiloy kompleks biznes-klassa
About the complex
Prime Residence is a modern business-class residential complex. Located on the New Boulevard in the center of Batumi. Near the sea and landscape zones.
The complex with an ideal location Prime Residence owns all the amenities for a comfortable stay and work. The complex includes zones of coworking, high-speed Internet and uninterrupted electricity. Own fitness room, parking for cars and electric shock. The complex also has a storage room for bicycles, strollers and snowboards.
The apartments are presented with current layouts ranging from 32 to 50 sq.m. Studio, studio with 1 bedroom. Stylish repair and furniture. Each apartment has an open balcony, from where you can enjoy views of the sea and mountains.
Infrastructure:
- General educational institutions;
- Medical facilities;
- Cafe;
- Restaurants;
- Playgrounds;
- Park;
- Bank branches;
- Beauty salon.
- Shops and supermarkets.
