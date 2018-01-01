Residential complex ZhK v sovremennom arhitekturnom stile

Batumi, Georgia

from € 106,153

57–79 m² 2 apartmens

Completion date: 2024

DRUG INTRODUCTION FROM 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS. We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Georgia and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires! Mardi Stadium is a new premium multi-functional complex located in the prestigious Batumi business center, surrounded by all the necessary infrastructure, just 500 meters from the sea. Ideal for life and investment. Mardi Stadium is a 27-story building of modern architecture. Shopping center located on 1-3 floors of the complex, hotel rooms - on 4-5 floors and premium apartments - on 6-26 floors, designed in this way, to provide all the needs for a comfortable life for tenants. From the windows of their apartments they can enjoy panoramic views of the city and the sea. The complex includes 323 apartments: studios, 1, 2 bedroom apartments, with an area of 24-81 square meters. m. Infrastructure: - Lobby; - Reception; - Pool; - Fitness center; - SPA center; - Restaurant; - Parking; - Security and video surveillance 24/7. We will tell all the subtleties of acquiring real estate in Georgia. We will find, show and help with the acquisition of real estate for any request! Write or call, answer all your questions!