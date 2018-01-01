  1. Realting.com
Residential complex ZhK v sovremennom arhitekturnom stile

Batumi, Georgia
from € 25,030
Residential complex ZhK v sovremennom arhitekturnom stile
About the complex

White Line is an aesthetic residential complex in a modern architectural style. Located 300 meters from the coast, the Black Sea in the center of Batumi.

The residential complex consists of two buildings in 30 floors each. In the construction of the complex, only high-quality and modern materials are used. The complex has two high-speed elevators, spacious parking, a relaxation space and a private territory.

The apartments in the complex are presented with high ceilings, current layouts, ranging from 31 to 71 sq.m. Studio, with 1 and 2 bedrooms. Each apartment has an open balcony. From where panoramic views of the sea and the city open.

Infrastructure is available within walking distance of the complex:
- Water park;
- Embankment;
- Shopping center;
- Cafes and restaurants;
- Fitness center;
- Educational institutions;
- Medical facilities.

Apartments in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², €
Apartment price, €
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 45.0 – 50.0
Price per m², € 807 – 1 606
Apartment price, € 36 334 – 80 278
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 71.0
Price per m², € 807
Apartment price, € 57 327
Properties in the complex
Type
Area, m²
Price per m², €
Property cost, €
Apartments Apartment
Area, m² 31.0
Price per m², € 807
Apartment price, € 25 030
New building location
Batumi, Georgia
