Residential complex ZhK v elitnom prigorode Mahindzhauri

Batumi, Georgia
from € 47,749
Residential complex ZhK v elitnom prigorode Mahindzhauri
About the complex

A Sector is located in Mahinjaur, in an elite suburb of Batumi. Mahinjauri has the purest beaches in the picturesque nature.

The complex is built from 19 floors in an exclusive minimalist style. For comfortable living, the residents of the complex are provided with a private beach, parking, reception, 24-hour security.

Modern apartments with layouts: studio, with 1 bedroom, ranging in size from 35 to 56 sq.m. Ceiling height - 3 meters. The accommodation is presented with design decoration and furniture. Each apartment has an open balcony with panoramic sea views.

Infrastructure:
- Shops and supermarkets;
- Cafes, bars, restaurants;
- Botanical garden;
- ATMs;
- Medical centers;
- General educational institutions.

Apartments in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², €
Apartment price, €
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 56.0
Price per m², € 1 136
Apartment price, € 63 632
Properties in the complex
Type
Area, m²
Price per m², €
Property cost, €
Apartments Apartment
Area, m² 35.0
Price per m², € 1 364
Apartment price, € 47 749
New building location
Batumi, Georgia
