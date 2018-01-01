  1. Realting.com
Villa Villy premium-klassa Blok B

Batumi, Georgia
from € 333,839
Villa Villy premium-klassa Blok B
About the complex

DRUG INTRODUCTION FROM 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS.

We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer!

- exclusive real estate;
- assistance in organizing the move;
- annual investment income up to 20%;
- financial guarantee of income;
- legal protection of the transaction;
- free consultation;
- more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries.
- select real estate for your budget and desires!

iVillas Block B - elegant premium villas on the Black Sea, in the green area of the Green Cape next to the Botanical Garden.

The location of the villas carries comfort and bewitching views of the sea, mountains and green landscapes. The complex also has its own modern architecture: underground parking, swimming pool, fitness center, spa, playgrounds, 24-hour security, concierge.

Three-story villas are presented in an elegant architectural solution, with modern layouts of 165 sq.m. With designer repairs, furniture and panoramic views. Each villa has its own outdoor pool, from where you can enjoy sea and mountain views.

Infrastructure:
- Medical facilities;
- Educational institutions;
- Shops;
- Cafe;
- Restaurants;
- Bank branches.

Call or write, select an object for you in Georgia! Free legal support!

New building location
