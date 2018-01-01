  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Zhiloy kompleks s chastnym plyazhem

Kobuleti, Georgia
from € 41,937
Residential complex Zhiloy kompleks s chastnym plyazhem
About the complex

DRUG INTRODUCTION FROM 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS.

We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer!

- exclusive real estate;
- assistance in organizing the move;
- annual investment income up to 20%;
- financial guarantee of income;
- legal protection of the transaction;
- free consultation;
- more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries.
- select real estate for your budget and desires!

WH Kobuleti Residence is a residential complex with a bewitching architecture on the first coastline in the popular resort town of Kobuleti. With modern infrastructure.

The complex is built of 8 floors. Green modern materials are used in construction and for convenience, residents used soundproofing protection. The main advantage of the complex is the beach 20 meters away. Here you can enjoy the clean sea, mountain air, landscaped territory. All conditions for a healthy and comfortable life.

The apartments are presented with modern layouts: a studio and a studio with 1 bedroom from 30 to 53 sq.m. The apartments are designed by author's design and furniture. Each apartment has an open balcony with bewitching views of the sea and mountains.

Infrastructure:
- Cafe;
- Restaurants;
- Shops;
- Medical facilities;
- Educational institutions;
- Beauty salon;
- Fitness center;
- Bank branches.

An ideal solution for permanent residence and investment!

Guaranteed payback and profitability of the facility! Write or call, advise for free.

Apartments in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², €
Apartment price, €
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 53.0
Price per m², € 1 485
Apartment price, € 78 723
Properties in the complex
Type
Area, m²
Price per m², €
Property cost, €
Apartments Apartment
Area, m² 30.0
Price per m², € 1 398
Apartment price, € 41 937
New building location
Kobuleti, Georgia
Residential complex Wyndham Grand Family Club
Gonio, Georgia
Residential complex ZhK v sovremennom prigorode Mahindzhauri
Batumi, Georgia
from € 78,940
Residential complex Mnogofunkcionalnyy kompleks premium-klassa
Batumi, Georgia
from € 105,192
Residential complex Subtropic Residence
Batumi, Georgia
from € 27,921
Apart - hotel Boulevard Point
Adlia, Georgia
from € 61,075
Residential complex Zhiloy kompleks s chastnym plyazhem
Kobuleti, Georgia
from € 41,937
Residential complex Kvartiry premium-klassa
Residential complex Kvartiry premium-klassa
Tbilisi, Georgia
from € 51,450
31–58 m² 2 apartmens
Completion date: 2023
Highline is a new exclusive residential and hotel complex with first-class infrastructure. The complex is located at 49B Chavchavadze Avenue, in the prestigious developed area of Vake, a 5-minute drive from the center of Tbilisi. All the people known in Georgia live here. Highline is three round-trip high-rise towers: 40 floors, 33 floors and 26 floors, combined with a common podium. The 26-story is the Wyndham Garden Hotel. The other two include premium apartments: studios, 1- and 2-room apartments with panoramic windows and spacious balconies. Along Chavchavadze Avenue, fashionable shops, famous supermarkets, a lot of embassies and consulates of different countries, government agencies stretch. Internal infrastructure: - High-speed elevators ( including freight and separate for personnel ) - 4-tier underground parking - Large modern pool - Fitness center - Spa - Shops and boutiques - Restaurants and cafes - Recreation area - A large garden with living plants, which occupies 40% of the territory of the terraces of the podium - Concierge service - Rum service - Mining services - Technical service for solving any everyday problems - Security 24/7 - Video surveillance 24/7
Residential complex Kompleks v tihom ozelenennom rayone
Residential complex Kompleks v tihom ozelenennom rayone
Batumi, Georgia
from € 91,533
Completion date: 2025
River Park. Modern houses with apartments, a diverse layout and own infrastructure. LCD is located in Batumi, in a quiet landscaped area, in the 1st side of Angisa. Nearby are houses of small and medium-sized. Lech and Maria Kachinsky Park are 400 meters from the complex. River Park complex – two houses 27 floors high. Houses have good strength thanks to a monolithic frame. Green modern materials are used in construction. Design design hall completed. In the LCD part is the River Park Hotel. Apartments are presented from 26 square meters. m. In the format of the studio, two-room and three-room layouts, with open balconies with sea views. It is possible to combine apartments. The apartment can be purchased with complete repairs and furniture. The peculiarity of the complex is a detailed space for a comfortable life. The first floors are arranged for their own infrastructure, such as: a leisure center for relaxation with friends, a lounge bar, a coworking area for business meetings and remote work, a playroom for children, a yoga studio, children's center, dance studio, climbing wall, greenmarket, coffee house, hookah, wine bar, laundry, pharmacy, ATMs. Infrastructure: - Honey. Institution; - School; - Shopping center; - Restaurants and cafes; - Dancing is fantastic.
Apartment building White Line
Apartment building White Line
Batumi, Georgia
from € 16,251
31–98 m² 3 apartmens
Completion date: 2021
Developer: DS GROUP
White Lines – a modern, high-tech complex, its appearance continues the aesthetic traditions of classical architecture, located only 300 meters from the sea. Two houses modern and thoughtful: with high ceilings, spacious parking, their own territory and a space for relaxation, decorate the tourist part of Batumi. We have developed a completely new living space to meet the requirements of modern life and views. You can become owners of a cozy studio apartment of 29.4 m2 with stunning views and a favorable location, shopping center, water park and a beautiful promenade. It is worth noting in the project glazing, facade, insulation from Saint Gobain In our complex you will find Apartment in the White frame : - Dry cement plaster on a new technology - The wiring and weak currents - Floor tightening - All plumbing - High quality metal doors, 3mm sheet iron are installed. Comfortable Reception: -Booking services -our company will help you rent your accommodation - Concierge service - Protection of the complex - Maintenance and care of the residential complex -Video observation - Cleaning service High quality elevator – high-speed, reliable and silent 概 The latest fire system in accordance with European standards 概 Internal 36 months - down payment 0%
