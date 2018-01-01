Residential complex ZhK premium-klassa v centre Batumi
About the complex
Ramada plaza - a premium residential complex located in the center of Batumi, 200 meters from the Black Sea. A complex with a bewitching architecture, with a five-star hotel with 300 rooms.
A modern residential complex with its own diverse infrastructure: casinos, night club, restaurants, bowling, fitness center, spa, kindergarten and playgrounds. Ideal for a comfortable stay and investment.
Apartments are presented from 28 to 42 sq.m. Studio format and 1 bedroom with designer furniture. Each apartment offers stunning views of the sea and the city.
Infrastructure:
- Educational institutions;
- Medical facilities;
- Beauty salon;
- Bank branches;
- Cafe;
- Restaurants.
