Residential complex Eksklyuzivnyy kompleks v centre Batumi

Gonio, Georgia

from € 209,857

320 m² 2 apartmens

Batumi-unique project

The town of European Village has already been nicknamed Batumi Rublevka, and this is no coincidence.

The combination of these factors makes the complex exceptional:

The flimsy of the sea is real 500 meters.

Panoramic sea views, mountain views and a garden from each house.

Design high-quality repairs.

Open view roof terrace with a face-to-face for relaxation.

Warranty for all types of work in the house.

An individual plot with landscape design, fruit, coniferous and decorative stands.

Environment materials - ceramic block, natural stone, marble in the interior and exterior of houses. Construction is carried out carefully to nature - we have retained the maximum number of trees on the built-up site.

Wall thickness 40 cm from a ceramic block with hydro and thermal insulation.

The plot is more than 400 m2.

Individual pools for each villa.

Planning and arrangement of the house according to the individual wishes of the buyer (with early booking).

Persian marble design fireplace.

Real Finnish sauna.

Full service of the villa - cleaning of the house and courtyard, security, plant care (at the request of the owner).

Each owner of the villa is a European Village concierge service - a personal assistant who will help pay bills, book tickets, book a hotel, apply for a residence permit, and help resolve any other issues related to issues of everyday life or your business in Georgia.

Serving the villa at the request of the owner - gardening, cleaning the territory, cleaning, rental management, All inclusive service.

Spacious fireplace room over 50 m2 and 4 bedrooms + separate kitchen (16 m2) or an additional fifth bedroom.

https://youtu.be/WlK_HY5TXr8