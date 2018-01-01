  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. Georgia
  4. Residential complex Eksklyuzivnyy kompleks v centre Batumi

Residential complex Eksklyuzivnyy kompleks v centre Batumi

Batumi, Georgia
from € 150,925
;
Residential complex Eksklyuzivnyy kompleks v centre Batumi
1 / 7
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

DRUG INTRODUCTION FROM 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS.

We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer!

- exclusive real estate;
- assistance in organizing the move;
- annual investment income up to 20%;
- financial guarantee of income;
- legal protection of the transaction;
- free consultation;
- more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries.
- select real estate for your budget and desires!

MARDI Hills - an exclusive residential complex located in the center of Batumi, next to the historic center and Batumi Coast.

The elite residential complex has a bewitching architecture 9 floors high. Only environmentally modern materials are used in construction. Open balconies and landscaped decorations give the building a bewitching exclusive look. And also from these balconies offers stunning panoramic sea views.

The complex includes apartments with modern layouts from 72 to 115 sq.m. Apartments can be purchased with repair and furniture and in the clean decoration. This is an ideal solution for both permanent residence and investment.

The residential complex has its own modern and diverse infrastructure for a comfortable and permanent stay:
- Underground two-story parking;
- Heated outdoor pool;
- Landscaping areas;
- 2 elevators;
- Spa;
- Fitness center;
- Playgrounds.

Near the complex, shops, cafes, restaurants, medical facilities, educational institutions, parks are within walking distance.

Call or write! We will select for you the accommodation of your dreams! Guaranteed legal support.

Apartments in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², €
Apartment price, €
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 90.0
Price per m², € 1 677
Apartment price, € 150 925
New building location
Batumi, Georgia
Similar complexes
Residence Wyndham Grand Residences Aqua
Gonio, Georgia
Residential complex ZhK s sovremennymi planirovkami
Batumi, Georgia
from € 40,386
Apartment building Euro Palace Gonio
Kvariati, Georgia
from € 22,956
Residential quarter European Village Elite
Gonio, Georgia
from € 209,857
Residential quarter Gumbati Residence
Kvariati, Georgia
from € 96,479
You are viewing
Residential complex Eksklyuzivnyy kompleks v centre Batumi
Batumi, Georgia
from € 150,925
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
Other complexes
Residential quarter European Village Elite
Gonio, Georgia
from € 209,857
320 m² 2 apartmens
Developer: European Village

Batumi-unique project

The town of European Village has already been nicknamed Batumi Rublevka, and this is no coincidence.

The combination of these factors makes the complex exceptional:

The flimsy of the sea is real 500 meters.

Panoramic sea views, mountain views and a garden from each house.

Design high-quality repairs.

Open view roof terrace with a face-to-face for relaxation.

Warranty for all types of work in the house.

An individual plot with landscape design, fruit, coniferous and decorative stands.

Environment materials - ceramic block, natural stone, marble in the interior and exterior of houses. Construction is carried out carefully to nature - we have retained the maximum number of trees on the built-up site.

Wall thickness 40 cm from a ceramic block with hydro and thermal insulation.

The plot is more than 400 m2.

Individual pools for each villa.

Planning and arrangement of the house according to the individual wishes of the buyer (with early booking).

Persian marble design fireplace.

Real Finnish sauna.

Full service of the villa - cleaning of the house and courtyard, security, plant care (at the request of the owner).

Each owner of the villa is a European Village concierge service - a personal assistant who will help pay bills, book tickets, book a hotel, apply for a residence permit, and help resolve any other issues related to issues of everyday life or your business in Georgia.

Serving the villa at the request of the owner - gardening, cleaning the territory, cleaning, rental management, All inclusive service.

Spacious fireplace room over 50 m2 and 4 bedrooms + separate kitchen (16 m2) or an additional fifth bedroom.
https://youtu.be/WlK_HY5TXr8
Residential complex Oval in Batumi
Batumi, Georgia
from € 42,613
31–61 m² 3 apartmens
Completion date: -2026
Developer: Flatiko LLC

A brand new complex OVAL, developed by Metropol in Batumi, is where your dreams of owning an apartment near the sea with beautiful mountain views become a reality! The OVAL residential complex is designed by one of the country’s most experienced architectural firms, to meet modern requirements for a harmonious combination of urban space and a human-oriented living environment.

Situated in a prime location of Batumi, at 9 Zhiuli Shartava Avenue, being exactly in the heart of the city’s most prestigious neighborhood, the Alley of Heroes. The OVAL is just steps away from the Black Sea, the stadium, the Black Sea mall, and dancing fountains. Living in this complex means experiencing new emotions, impressions, and a whole new level of lifestyle every day due to its developer infrastructure, which will include restaurants, cafes, an open pool, a fitness center, cinema, and an entertainment center, providing endless opportunities for relaxation and enjoyment.
Apart - hotel Wyndham Grand Aqua
Gonio, Georgia
from € 25,865
31–101 m² 5 apartments
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Flatiko LLC

The Wyndham Grand Aqua is a high-quality asset that has been developed by European Village in Batumi with direct access to the beach, and is the first Hotel complex of an all-inclusive type in Georgia!
This project offers a range of luxurious amenities and services, including an aqua zone with seawater, a spa and massage room, a restaurant and café, a wine cellar and market, a gym, medical office and sanatorium services, a conference room, children’s animation, and a business center.
Branded residences are a popular trend in the rental property market because they are associated with well-known international hotel brands and offer high standards of quality and service. These factors contribute to the attractiveness of the Wyndham Grand Aqua and increase its occupancy rates, which makes the investment into this project even more promising!

Realting.com
Go