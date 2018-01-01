Residential complex Eksklyuzivnyy kompleks v centre Batumi
About the complex
DRUG INTRODUCTION FROM 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS.
We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer!
- exclusive real estate;
- assistance in organizing the move;
- annual investment income up to 20%;
- financial guarantee of income;
- legal protection of the transaction;
- free consultation;
- more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries.
- select real estate for your budget and desires!
MARDI Hills - an exclusive residential complex located in the center of Batumi, next to the historic center and Batumi Coast.
The elite residential complex has a bewitching architecture 9 floors high. Only environmentally modern materials are used in construction. Open balconies and landscaped decorations give the building a bewitching exclusive look. And also from these balconies offers stunning panoramic sea views.
The complex includes apartments with modern layouts from 72 to 115 sq.m. Apartments can be purchased with repair and furniture and in the clean decoration. This is an ideal solution for both permanent residence and investment.
The residential complex has its own modern and diverse infrastructure for a comfortable and permanent stay:
- Underground two-story parking;
- Heated outdoor pool;
- Landscaping areas;
- 2 elevators;
- Spa;
- Fitness center;
- Playgrounds.
Near the complex, shops, cafes, restaurants, medical facilities, educational institutions, parks are within walking distance.
Call or write! We will select for you the accommodation of your dreams! Guaranteed legal support.