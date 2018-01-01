  1. Realting.com
Residential complex ZhK v sovremennom prigorode Mahindzhauri

Batumi, Georgia
from € 72,341
Residential complex ZhK v sovremennom prigorode Mahindzhauri
About the complex

DRUG INTRODUCTION FROM 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS.

We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer!

- exclusive real estate;
- assistance in organizing the move;
- annual investment income up to 20%;
- financial guarantee of income;
- legal protection of the transaction;
- free consultation;
- more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries.
- select real estate for your budget and desires!

The residential complex Mardi Novotel is located in a beautiful suburb of Mahinjaura, next to the Botanical Garden, a 15-minute drive from the city center. It is here that the mountain air merges with the sea. The complex has a cozy homely atmosphere for a comfortable stay.

The complex is built of 19 floors, on the edge of the complex an open terrace with an outdoor pool. The main advantage of the complex is a private beach 20 meters, where there is a bar, a relaxation area and a playground. The complex is also rich in its own internal infrastructure: a grocery store, a tourist shop, a brand clothing store, a restaurant area, a fitness center, a spa.

The apartments in the complex are presented: studio, with 1 and 2 bedrooms. With designer repairs and furniture. From the open balcony of each apartment a bewitching view of the sea and mountains opens.

Mahinjauri is famous for its pure beaches, landscaped areas, as well as its modernity.
Infrastructure:
- Shops;
- Cafe;
- Restaurants;
- Pharmacy;
- Bank branches;
- Educational center;
- Medical facilities.

Full legal support. Call or write, give a consultation for free!

Apartments in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², €
Apartment price, €
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 46.0
Price per m², € 2 339
Apartment price, € 107 615
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 67.0
Price per m², € 2 145
Apartment price, € 143 737
Properties in the complex
Type
Area, m²
Price per m², €
Property cost, €
Apartments Apartment
Area, m² 28.0
Price per m², € 2 837
Apartment price, € 78 940
New building location
Batumi, Georgia
