Residential complex Zhiloy kompleks v kurortnom prigorode Chakvi

Batumi, Georgia

from € 78,940

28–67 m² 3 apartmens

Completion date: 2024

The residential complex Mardi Novotel is located in a beautiful suburb of Mahinjaura, next to the Botanical Garden, a 15-minute drive from the city center. It is here that the mountain air merges with the sea. The complex has a cozy homely atmosphere for a comfortable stay.



The complex is built of 19 floors, on the edge of the complex an open terrace with an outdoor pool. The main advantage of the complex is a private beach 20 meters, where there is a bar, a relaxation area and a playground. The complex is also rich in its own internal infrastructure: a grocery store, a tourist shop, a brand clothing store, a restaurant area, a fitness center, a spa.



The apartments in the complex are presented: studio, with 1 and 2 bedrooms. With designer repairs and furniture. From the open balcony of each apartment a bewitching view of the sea and mountains opens.



Mahinjauri is famous for its pure beaches, landscaped areas, as well as its modernity.

Infrastructure:

- Shops;

- Cafe;

- Restaurants;

- Pharmacy;

- Bank branches;

- Educational center;

- Medical facilities.



