  Residential complex Zhiloy kompleks v kurortnom prigorode Chakvi

Residential complex Zhiloy kompleks v kurortnom prigorode Chakvi

Chakvi, Georgia
from € 47,983
Residential complex Zhiloy kompleks v kurortnom prigorode Chakvi
About the complex

DRUG INTRODUCTION FROM 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS.

We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer!

- exclusive real estate;
- assistance in organizing the move;
- annual investment income up to 20%;
- financial guarantee of income;
- legal protection of the transaction;
- free consultation;
- more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries.
- select real estate for your budget and desires!

Dreamside is located in the resort village of Chakvi, with landscape zones, green nature in the confluence of the sea and mountains. The main feature, next to it is the Batumi Botanical Garden and the entertainment complex Dreamland Oasis. 20 minutes drive to the center of Batumi.

The complex consists of 11 floors, designed according to the standards of the landscape and resort area. Located 50 meters from the crystal clear sea. It has its own modern infrastructure: fitness center, underground parking, terrace, bar, restaurant, reception.

The apartment is represented: studio 30 sq.m. with designer furniture and repairs. Also in the apartment there is a balcony with panoramic views of the sea and mountains.

Infrastructure:
- The largest water park;
- Botanical garden;
- Cafe;
- Educational institutions;
- Medical center.

Call or write, we will be happy to provide all the information and advise you for free!

Apartments Apartment
Area, m² 30.0
Price per m², € 1 599
Apartment price, € 47 983
Chakvi, Georgia

Residential complex Zhiloy kompleks na Novom bulvare
Batumi, Georgia
from € 33,144
37–50 m² 4 apartmens
Completion date: 2024
Developer: DDA Real Estate

New Boulevard Residence Block B is a modern complex in Batumi on New Boulevard with premium apartments with sea views. Located 300 meters from the Black Sea.

LCD consists of three buildings. Stylish design in construction uses only environmental modern materials. A building illuminated by stylish facade lighting in the dark. Silent high-speed elevators are installed in the house.

The complex includes apartments with one or two bedrooms. Modern layouts are thought out to the smallest detail. Ceiling height - 2.85. Apartment with decoration green frame: energy-saving glazing of panoramic windows, metal front door, lining with ceramic bar tiles, cement floor screed, electric wiring, pipe wiring, installation of meters for electricity, gas and water, installation of a heating system and radiators, ceiling decoration with drywall, wall putty.

In the courtyard there is a playground and a landscaped recreation area. Underground parking is presented for residents of the complex.

Infrastructure:
- Shops;
- Park;
- Restaurants, cafes;
- Metro City Shopping Center;
- Bank branches;
- Fitness - club;
- Beauty salon;
- Educational center.

Call or write, select an object for you in Georgia! Free legal support!
Apart - hotel Wyndham Grand Aqua
Gonio, Georgia
from € 25,865
31–101 m² 5 apartments
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Flatiko LLC

The Wyndham Grand Aqua is a high-quality asset that has been developed by European Village in Batumi with direct access to the beach, and is the first Hotel complex of an all-inclusive type in Georgia!
This project offers a range of luxurious amenities and services, including an aqua zone with seawater, a spa and massage room, a restaurant and café, a wine cellar and market, a gym, medical office and sanatorium services, a conference room, children’s animation, and a business center.
Branded residences are a popular trend in the rental property market because they are associated with well-known international hotel brands and offer high standards of quality and service. These factors contribute to the attractiveness of the Wyndham Grand Aqua and increase its occupancy rates, which makes the investment into this project even more promising!
Residential complex ZhK v sovremennom prigorode Mahindzhauri
Batumi, Georgia
from € 78,940
28–67 m² 3 apartmens
Completion date: 2024
Developer: DDA Real Estate

The residential complex Mardi Novotel is located in a beautiful suburb of Mahinjaura, next to the Botanical Garden, a 15-minute drive from the city center. It is here that the mountain air merges with the sea. The complex has a cozy homely atmosphere for a comfortable stay.

The complex is built of 19 floors, on the edge of the complex an open terrace with an outdoor pool. The main advantage of the complex is a private beach 20 meters, where there is a bar, a relaxation area and a playground. The complex is also rich in its own internal infrastructure: a grocery store, a tourist shop, a brand clothing store, a restaurant area, a fitness center, a spa.

The apartments in the complex are presented: studio, with 1 and 2 bedrooms. With designer repairs and furniture. From the open balcony of each apartment a bewitching view of the sea and mountains opens.

Mahinjauri is famous for its pure beaches, landscaped areas, as well as its modernity.
Infrastructure:
- Shops;
- Cafe;
- Restaurants;
- Pharmacy;
- Bank branches;
- Educational center;
- Medical facilities.

Full legal support. Call or write, give a consultation for free!

