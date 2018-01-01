  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. Georgia
  4. Residential complex Zhiloy kompleks na pervoy beregovoy linii

Residential complex Zhiloy kompleks na pervoy beregovoy linii

Batumi, Georgia
from € 39,600
;
Residential complex Zhiloy kompleks na pervoy beregovoy linii
1 / 4
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

DRUG INTRODUCTION FROM 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS.

We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer!

- exclusive real estate;
- assistance in organizing the move;
- annual investment income up to 20%;
- financial guarantee of income;
- legal protection of the transaction;
- free consultation;
- more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries.
- select real estate for your budget and desires!

AL Mare Batumi is a residential complex on the first coastline in the center of Batumi. On the New Boulevard.

The complex provides all premium services. It has its own modern architecture, landscaped areas, well developed tourist areas.

The apartments are presented in the building of 18 floors with modern layouts: studio, 1 and 2 bedrooms, from 24 to 95 sq.m. With complete design and furniture.

Also in the building are commercial premises ranging from 195 to 203 sq.m.

Complex infrastructure: concierge, spa, pool, fitness center, sauna. All amenities and premium services.

Infrastructure:
- School and kindergartens;
- Bank branches;
- Medical facilities.
- Shops;
- Cafe;
- Restaurants;
- Casino.

Write or call us and we will tell you about the most profitable offers of the real estate market in Georgia! Consultation is FREE!

Apartments in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², €
Apartment price, €
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 60.0
Price per m², € 1 568
Apartment price, € 94 097
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 95.0
Price per m², € 1 879
Apartment price, € 178 470
Properties in the complex
Type
Area, m²
Price per m², €
Property cost, €
Apartments Apartment
Area, m² 24.0
Price per m², € 1 512
Apartment price, € 36 290
New building location
Batumi, Georgia
Similar complexes
Residential complex s sovremennoy infrastrukturoy
Batumi, Georgia
Residential complex Orbi Residence
Batumi, Georgia
from € 36,198
Residential complex Taunhausy premium-klassa
Gonio, Georgia
from € 324,716
Apart - hotel ZhK s unikalnoy infrastrukturoy
Batumi, Georgia
from € 40,780
Residential complex Lisi Residence
Tkhinvali, Georgia
from € 45,648
You are viewing
Residential complex Zhiloy kompleks na pervoy beregovoy linii
Batumi, Georgia
from € 39,600
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
Other complexes
Residential complex Lisi Residence
Tkhinvali, Georgia
from € 45,648
35–54 m² 7 apartments
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Geo Estate

Lisi Residence is an eco-friendly, secure complex of private houses and low-rise apartment blocks built on up to 23 000 m2 of land that meets all the modern lifestyle low-density development requirements and is located near the shores of Lisi Lake. The complex has a swimming pool, 24/7 security, sports playgrounds, and a kid's area. State of delivery of the apartment — renovation/turnkey. Total area — 52.65 m2. Living area — 46 m2. Balcony area — 6.65 m2. 0% installment plan from the developer for 1 year. Initial payment — from 30%.
Residential complex Zhiloy kompleks na Novom bulvare
Batumi, Georgia
from € 33,144
37–50 m² 4 apartmens
Completion date: 2024
Developer: DDA Real Estate

DRUG INTRODUCTION FROM 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS.

We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer!

- exclusive real estate;
- assistance in organizing the move;
- annual investment income up to 20%;
- financial guarantee of income;
- legal protection of the transaction;
- free consultation;
- more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries.
- select real estate for your budget and desires!

New Boulevard Residence Block B is a modern complex in Batumi on New Boulevard with premium apartments with sea views. Located 300 meters from the Black Sea.

LCD consists of three buildings. Stylish design in construction uses only environmental modern materials. A building illuminated by stylish facade lighting in the dark. Silent high-speed elevators are installed in the house.

The complex includes apartments with one or two bedrooms. Modern layouts are thought out to the smallest detail. Ceiling height - 2.85. Apartment with decoration green frame: energy-saving glazing of panoramic windows, metal front door, lining with ceramic bar tiles, cement floor screed, electric wiring, pipe wiring, installation of meters for electricity, gas and water, installation of a heating system and radiators, ceiling decoration with drywall, wall putty.

In the courtyard there is a playground and a landscaped recreation area. Underground parking is presented for residents of the complex.

Infrastructure:
- Shops;
- Park;
- Restaurants, cafes;
- Metro City Shopping Center;
- Bank branches;
- Fitness - club;
- Beauty salon;
- Educational center.

Call or write, select an object for you in Georgia! Free legal support!
Residence Zhiloy kompleks na poberezhe Chernogo morya
Gonio, Georgia
Completion date: 2025
Developer: DDA Real Estate

DRUG INTRODUCTION FROM 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS.

We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer!

- exclusive real estate;
- assistance in organizing the move;
- annual investment income up to 20%;
- financial guarantee of income;
- legal protection of the transaction;
- free consultation;
- more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries.
- select real estate for your budget and desires!

Radisson Blu Apartmens is an exclusive 5-star residential and investment complex on the Black Sea. LCD is located in the elite suburb of Batumi - Gonio. Gonio has the cleanest beaches, modern infrastructure and is a 15-minute drive from Batumi.

The halls are created in a single premium style. The lobby has a 24-hour reception. The complex has 5 elevators and round-the-clock video surveillance. LCD has a landscaped area of 7000 m2. The territory is landscaped and has zoning, which allows you to actively and calmly relax.

Apartments are available in several versions: studio, 1-2 room, area from 31.88 – 88.53 m2. Ceiling height - 3 meters.

Apartments fully comply with premium standards. There are two types of layouts: standard and luxury. Apartments are rented with complete repairs, exclusive design, furniture and built-in appliances.

Internal infrastructure:
- Indoor pool;
- Restaurant with terrace;
- Casino;
- Fitness center;
- Spa;
- Supermarket.

The LCD is located next to different infrastructures: educational institutions, medical institutions, restaurants, cafes, a mosque, an Orthodox church, banks and other facilities.

Call or write, we will be happy to advise you for FREE! Let's provide planning options!

Realting.com
Go