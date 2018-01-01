Residential complex Zhiloy kompleks na pervoy beregovoy linii
About the complex
AL Mare Batumi is a residential complex on the first coastline in the center of Batumi. On the New Boulevard.
The complex provides all premium services. It has its own modern architecture, landscaped areas, well developed tourist areas.
The apartments are presented in the building of 18 floors with modern layouts: studio, 1 and 2 bedrooms, from 24 to 95 sq.m. With complete design and furniture.
Also in the building are commercial premises ranging from 195 to 203 sq.m.
Complex infrastructure: concierge, spa, pool, fitness center, sauna. All amenities and premium services.
Infrastructure:
- School and kindergartens;
- Bank branches;
- Medical facilities.
- Shops;
- Cafe;
- Restaurants;
- Casino.
Write or call us and we will tell you about the most profitable offers of the real estate market in Georgia! Consultation is FREE!