  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. Georgia
  4. Residential complex Villy v ekologichno chistom rayone

Residential complex Villy v ekologichno chistom rayone

Gonio, Georgia
from € 256,594
;
Residential complex Villy v ekologichno chistom rayone
1 / 4
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

DRUG INTRODUCTION FROM 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS.

We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer!

- exclusive real estate;
- assistance in organizing the move;
- annual investment income up to 20%;
- financial guarantee of income;
- legal protection of the transaction;
- free consultation;
- more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries.
- select real estate for your budget and desires!

Kvariarti is a complex of apartments from private villas in the suburbs of Batumi, next to the cleanest beaches of Gonio. The road to the center will take 15 minutes.

The villas are located in an environmentally friendly area of Gonio with green areas, the smell of the sea and mountains. The height of the villas is 2 floors and an open terrace.

The villas are represented by an area of 180 sq.m. in the rough finish. Each villa provides an open balcony.

Infrastructure:
- Restaurants;
- Cafe;
- Medical facilities;
- Educational institutions;
- Shops;
- Beauty salon;
- Bank branches.

Gonio is a prestigious suburb in southern Batumi. This is where the cleanest Black Sea beach is located. The atmosphere in Gonio carries peace, life without fuss and noise.

Call or write, we will be happy to advise you for FREE! Let's provide planning options!

Properties in the complex
Type
Area, m²
Price per m², €
Property cost, €
Apartments Villa
Area, m² 180.0
Price per m², € 1 426
Apartment price, € 256 594
New building location
Gonio, Georgia
Similar complexes
Residential complex Kompleks v tihom ozelenennom rayone
Batumi, Georgia
Apart - hotel Boulevard Point
Adlia, Georgia
from € 60,859
Residential complex Zhiloy kompleks s zavorazhivayuschey arhitekturoy
Batumi, Georgia
from € 68,730
Residential complex Kvartiry s panoramnym vidom na more
Batumi, Georgia
from € 59,218
Residential complex Taunhausy premium-klassa
Gonio, Georgia
from € 324,716
You are viewing
Residential complex Villy v ekologichno chistom rayone
Gonio, Georgia
from € 256,594
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
Other complexes
Residential complex Wyndham Grand Riviera
Batumi, Georgia
from € 324,716
130–151 m² 2 apartmens
Completion date: 2025
Developer: Flatiko LLC

The Wyndham Grand Riviera is a luxury townhouse and villa complex in the ecologically clean area of Batumi, Georgia. The complex is a perfect choice for family vacations or profitable rentals by being a part of the Wyndham Grand Aqua, both the very first all-inclusive complexes in Georgia!
The Wyndham Grand Riviera is located in the heart of the tourist area, within walking distance of the beach and the city’s main attractions. The hotel has panoramic views of the city and the sea. The complex is surrounded by a green area and has its own territory with a parking lot.

Branded residences are a popular trend in the rental property market because they are associated with well-known international hotel brands and offer high standards of quality and service. These factors contribute to the attractiveness of the Wyndham Grand Aqua and increase its occupancy rates, which makes the investment into this project even more promising!

The Wyndham Grand Riviera is an excellent choice for a comfortable and luxurious vacation or a profitable rental investment.
Residential complex Roof Gagarini
Tbilisi, Georgia
from € 51,823
44–57 m² 5 apartments
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Roof Development

Roof Development's new project Roof Gagarini features a modern architecture that creates a premium quality residential complex. The project consists of 12 floors and is distinguished by particularly good plans. The elevator, equipped with a UPS system, provides safe movement for the residents. The project has a yard, lobby, concierge, two-level parking, and security systems. The project includes a business center and an apartment rental service.

1. First payment - 30%
2. Instalment time - 2 years

The highest quality construction materials are used in the construction process, namely:

  • Dark-colored aluminum doors and windows
  • Thermal insulation materials
  • Metal and glass railings on the balcony
Residential complex Kvartira s panoramnym vidom na more i gory
Gonio, Georgia
from € 147,798
89 m² 1 apartment
Completion date: 2023
Developer: DDA Real Estate

DRUG INTRODUCTION FROM 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS.

We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer!

- exclusive real estate;
- assistance in organizing the move;
- annual investment income up to 20%;
- financial guarantee of income;
- legal protection of the transaction;
- free consultation;
- more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries.
- select real estate for your budget and desires!

Black Sea Line Residence is a new elite residential complex with modern apartment planings located in Gonio, 200 meters from the Black Sea and 10 km from the center of Batumi. Gonio is a suburb with clean beaches and modern infrastructure.

The building consists of 7 floors. Green, safe materials that meet modern standards are used. The house has two silent passenger elevators. In LCD they present apartments with the necessary furniture from 29 to 49 square meters. m. Apartment studio and with one bedroom. The apartment also has open balconies with bewitching views of the mountains and the sea.

The complex has its own outdoor pool. There is also a cafe on the roof with a panoramic view and bewitching views. LCD equipped with landscaping.

The property is suitable for both investment and permanent residence.

Call or write! We will select for you the accommodation of your dreams! Guaranteed legal support.

Realting.com
Go