Residential complex Villy v ekologichno chistom rayone
About the complex
Kvariarti is a complex of apartments from private villas in the suburbs of Batumi, next to the cleanest beaches of Gonio. The road to the center will take 15 minutes.
The villas are located in an environmentally friendly area of Gonio with green areas, the smell of the sea and mountains. The height of the villas is 2 floors and an open terrace.
The villas are represented by an area of 180 sq.m. in the rough finish. Each villa provides an open balcony.
Infrastructure:
- Restaurants;
- Cafe;
- Medical facilities;
- Educational institutions;
- Shops;
- Beauty salon;
- Bank branches.
Gonio is a prestigious suburb in southern Batumi. This is where the cleanest Black Sea beach is located. The atmosphere in Gonio carries peace, life without fuss and noise.
