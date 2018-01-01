  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. Georgia
  4. Residential complex Orbi Residence

Residential complex Orbi Residence

Batumi, Georgia
from € 35,834
;
Residential complex Orbi Residence
1
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

Orbi Residence is a 35-story complex located 100 meters from the sea.

The complex has a fitness, swimming pool, restaurant, and management company.

Apartments in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², €
Apartment price, €
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 43.5
Price per m², € 877
Apartment price, € 38 102
Properties in the complex
Type
Area, m²
Price per m², €
Property cost, €
Apartments Studio apartment
Area, m² 22.1 – 23.7
Price per m², € 1 515 – 1 715
Apartment price, € 35 834 – 39 009
New building location
Batumi, Georgia
Infrastructure nearby
The airport 3 100 m
Kindergarten 300 m
Shop 100 m
Sea 100 m
Transport stop 50 m
Shopping center 800 m
School 250 m
Similar complexes
Residential complex Dreamland Oasis
Chakvi, Georgia
from € 60,172
Residential complex Kompleks v tihom ozelenennom rayone
Batumi, Georgia
Residential complex Subtropic Residence
Batumi, Georgia
from € 27,542
Residential complex Luxor Residence
Batumi, Georgia
from € 66,588
Residential complex BI RESIDENCE
Batumi, Georgia
from € 47,174
You are viewing
Residential complex Orbi Residence
Batumi, Georgia
from € 35,834
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
Other complexes
Residential complex Cube in Batumi
Batumi, Georgia
from € 50,481
36–44 m² 3 apartmens
Completion date: -2026
Developer: Flatiko LLC

The brand new complex CUBE is a perfect combination of luxury, style, and elegance, developed by Metropol in Batumi. The complex is strategically located at 9 Zhiuli Shartava Avenue, which allows it to offer breathtaking city views on one side and the amazing blue horizon of the Black Sea on the other.

The CUBE complex will offer its guests amazing holiday conditions by offering world-class infrastructure in a place with a long season of warm weather. The beach and the main tourist walking zones of the city are located not far away from the complex and thanks to its modern architecture, this project boasts the highest ROI in the city. Not only the exterior design of the building but also the interior modern style and spacious design are complemented by sophisticated neutral palettes, and the relaxing and luxurious shapes and layers are further enhanced by floor-to-ceiling windows providing ample natural light and expansive city and sea views.

The investment complex offers a wide range of outstanding apartments, from cozy studios to apartments with one, two, and three bedrooms, all equipped with exceptional amenities. The guests will have an opportunity to enjoy a 200m2 swimming pool, the complex will also offer a children’s playground, a living room with a library, summer cafes, restaurants, a gym and yoga studio, and of course the conference rooms designed for business meetings.
Residential quarter Moedani
Tbilisi, Georgia
from € 61,725
48–59 m² 3 apartmens
Completion date: 2022
Developer: Moedani

Moedani is a multifunctional complex located on an area of 1.3 hectares and combining residential apartments, a hotel, commercial and workrooms and, most importantly, 5100 m2 of free public space. Moedani consists of 4 residential blocks, on the first floors of which restaurants, bars, cafes and shops for every taste will be located. The hotel's 80 rooms will be available for both apartment owners and their guests.

The layout of the hotel type is non-standard, with an attic architecture. The area of the apartment varies from 40m2 to 250 m2. Safety standards at Moedani are respected at a high level - the complex will be equipped with a modern fire safety and video surveillance system.

The complex residents and guests of the Maudani Hotel will have convenient parking and a fitness center. Guests will be offered a full range of classic hotel services, and professionals will provide them with everything necessary.

Apartments in the Moedani complex are a long-term investment. Moedani is the future hot spot of the city, where the most trendy shops and catering facilities will be located. Filled with tourists and locals, our complex will be the venue for numerous events, and the ownership and rental of apartments here will become an increasingly profitable investment. The construction of the Moedani complex will end in December 2022.
Residential complex Saburtalo Residence
Tbilisi, Georgia
from € 63,793
91–179 m² 8 apartments
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Geo Estate

Saburtalo Residence is a 13th-floor complex, located near Lisi Lake. On the first floor of the residential complex will be located various shopping facilities, including an international brand hypermarket. The complex has recreation green areas, underground parking, and panoramic city views.

Realting.com
Go