Residential complex Orbi Residence
Batumi, Georgia
from € 35,834
About the complex
Orbi Residence is a 35-story complex located 100 meters from the sea.
The complex has a fitness, swimming pool, restaurant, and management company.
Apartments in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², €
Apartment price, €
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 43.5
Price per m², € 877
Apartment price, € 38 102
Properties in the complex
Type
Area, m²
Price per m², €
Property cost, €
Apartments Studio apartment
Area, m² 22.1 – 23.7
Price per m², € 1 515 – 1 715
Apartment price, € 35 834 – 39 009
New building location
Batumi, Georgia
Infrastructure nearby
|The airport
|3 100 m
|Kindergarten
|300 m
|Shop
|100 m
|Sea
|100 m
|Transport stop
|50 m
|Shopping center
|800 m
|School
|250 m
