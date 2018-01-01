Villa Prestizhnye villy s sovremennymi planirovkami

Batumi, Georgia

from € 130,635

144 m² 1 apartment

Completion date: 2023

Selling Townhouse in Batumi's Best Country Village



Sunny Village Townhouse Project is located 10 minutes from the center of Batumi in a quiet green area. Area with tangerine gardens and eucalyptus. Quiet and calm area.



The complex is designed for permanent family residence.

The project provides a park area with arbors and convenient parking for residents.

Houses are rented in a white frame, there is also the possibility of agreeing on an individual layout.



The project presents 3 types of villas:

144 m ², 176 m ² and 186 m ²





Price per square meter 1000 $ in a white frame.

An option for repairs from a company for an individual design project is available.

Be sure to watch the video. THIS must be seen!

The developer provided in each villa: individual parking, pool, convenient layout.

For sale are 2-story villas.

They provide:

- combined kitchen-living room,

-2 bedrooms,

-2 bathrooms.

The completion of construction is September 2023. This means that already New 2024 you can spend in your home.

Closed territory and territory without cars. There is a lot of greenery around.

Ideal for both a large family and a couple.

In case of rental, the villa has a high rental potential:

for long-term rental - 2000-2500 $ per month

for short-term leases - 250-300 $ per day.

+ the villas themselves will rise in price after settlement.

Pre-purity finish from 144000 $.

When buying a villa, VNZh is provided.