  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. Georgia
  4. Residential complex Zhiloy kompleks s eksklyuzivnoy infrastrukturoy

Residential complex Zhiloy kompleks s eksklyuzivnoy infrastrukturoy

Batumi, Georgia
from € 80,196
;
Residential complex Zhiloy kompleks s eksklyuzivnoy infrastrukturoy
1 / 5
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

DRUG INTRODUCTION FROM 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS.

We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer!

- exclusive real estate;

- assistance in organizing the move;

- annual investment income up to 20%;

- financial guarantee of income;

- legal protection of the transaction;

- free consultation;

- more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries.

- select real estate for your budget and desires!

Centropolis is a new high-rise, ultra-modern, multifunctional residential and commercial complex.
The project includes three skyscrapers with a height of 50 floors, combined with a common podium and with a single infrastructure.

The complex is located in the very center of Batumi, in the New Boulevard area, at the intersection of Rustaveli Avenue and Sheriff Khimshiashvili Street.

This fantastic project on the first line of the Black Sea coast!

Right in front of the complex are: a landscaped promenade, a bicycle path and a sandy beach.
A park, walking area and one of Batumi's main attractions are hiking and dancing fountains.

Infrastructure:
- Casino
- Class A Business Center
- Class A Shopping Center
- Restaurants and bars
- Entertainment center
- SPA center
- Fitness center
- Pools
- Recreation areas
- Playground
- 3 underground parking levels
- Security Service 24/7

Write or call us and we will tell you about the most profitable offers of the real estate market in Georgia! Consultation is FREE!

New building location
Batumi, Georgia
Similar complexes
Residential complex Wyndham Grand Riviera
Batumi, Georgia
from € 321,450
Residential complex Blox Krtsanisi
Tbilisi, Georgia
from € 320,165
Residential complex Subtropic Residence
Batumi, Georgia
from € 27,542
Residential complex Zhiloy kompleks na beregu morya
Gonio, Georgia
Residential complex Elitnyy zhiloy kompleks
Batumi, Georgia
You are viewing
Residential complex Zhiloy kompleks s eksklyuzivnoy infrastrukturoy
Batumi, Georgia
from € 80,196
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
Other complexes
Residential complex Diplomatic Residence
Tbilisi, Georgia
from € 113,074
61–287 m² 16 apartments
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Geo Estate

The complex is located in the diplomatic district of Krtsanisi. On the territory of the complex, there are exquisite recreation areas with landscape design, as well as a children's playground. The complex has panoramic views of old Tbilisi, a well-maintained and planted courtyard, 24/7 security & concierge service, underground parking, as well a ventilated facade, aluminum doors & windows, energy-effective building materials, and KONE elevators.
Residential complex ZhK v ekologichnom chistom rayone
Batumi, Georgia
Completion date: 2023
Developer: DDA Real Estate

DRUG INTRODUCTION FROM 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS.

We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer!

- exclusive real estate;
- assistance in organizing the move;
- annual investment income up to 20%;
- financial guarantee of income;
- legal protection of the transaction;
- free consultation;
- more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries.
- select real estate for your budget and desires!

The new modern complex Pavlonia, located on the Black Sea coast, in the resort suburb of Mahinjauri, located 15 minutes from the center of Batumi.

The LCD is located in an environmentally friendly clean area, next to the Batumi Botanical Garden. From the windows of the apartments there are amazing views of the sea and mountains. The building has 8 floors.

Apartments are presented: 1-2 rooms with an area of 44.9 to 83.2 sq.m. Ceiling height - 3 meters. Apartments in a modern layout. And wide balconies. The apartment can be purchased in full decoration and installed furniture.

Infrastructure:
- Educational institutions: comprehensive school, university;
- Medical facilities: pharmacy, hospital;
- Supermarkets;
- Restaurants and cafes;
- Fitness club;
- branches of VTB Bank Georgia;
- Beauty salons.

On the territory of the complex, a landscaped courtyard of 720 m ² for walking and outdoor activities. Landscaping. Outdoor pool. On the roof is a public terrace with a lounge area. The first floor is for commercial premises.

Write or call, tell us more detailed information about the purchase of an apartment.
Residential complex ZhK s sovremennymi planirovkami
Batumi, Georgia
Completion date: 2024
Developer: DDA Real Estate

"ZARUBEAL REAL ESTATE OF 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS.

We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer!

- exclusive real estate;
- assistance in organizing the move;
- annual investment income up to 20%;
- financial guarantee of income;
- legal protection of the transaction;
- free consultation;
- more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries.
- select real estate for your budget and desires!

The premium residential complex Royal Residence, located on New Boulevard in the center of Batumi, 100 meters from the sea.

Royal Residence is a modern 20-story new building in a minimalist style. During the construction of the facility, high-quality and environmental materials with high noise and thermal insulation were used.

The apartments are presented with a finished interior decoration of 1 - 2 rooms and studios of 33.9 – 69.6 m2. Ceiling Height — 3 m. The apartments have open balconies with sea and mountain views. Each apartment has functional layouts and panoramic views from the terraces. The territory of the complex is completely landscaped.

The complex is located next to different infrastructure, within walking distance, such as: ( park, promenade, mosque, shops, educational institutions, medical institutions, restaurants, cafes, beauty salons. )

Royal Residence apartment can be purchased for both investment and permanent residence.

Call or write, we will be happy to advise you for free! Let's provide planning options!

Realting.com
Go