Residential complex Zhiloy kompleks s eksklyuzivnoy infrastrukturoy

DRUG INTRODUCTION FROM 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS.

We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer!

- exclusive real estate;

- assistance in organizing the move;

- annual investment income up to 20%;

- financial guarantee of income;

- legal protection of the transaction;

- free consultation;

- more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries.

- select real estate for your budget and desires!

Centropolis is a new high-rise, ultra-modern, multifunctional residential and commercial complex.

The project includes three skyscrapers with a height of 50 floors, combined with a common podium and with a single infrastructure.



The complex is located in the very center of Batumi, in the New Boulevard area, at the intersection of Rustaveli Avenue and Sheriff Khimshiashvili Street.



This fantastic project on the first line of the Black Sea coast!



Right in front of the complex are: a landscaped promenade, a bicycle path and a sandy beach.

A park, walking area and one of Batumi's main attractions are hiking and dancing fountains.



Infrastructure:

- Casino

- Class A Business Center

- Class A Shopping Center

- Restaurants and bars

- Entertainment center

- SPA center

- Fitness center

- Pools

- Recreation areas

- Playground

- 3 underground parking levels

- Security Service 24/7



Write or call us and we will tell you about the most profitable offers of the real estate market in Georgia! Consultation is FREE!