Residential complex Kvartiry premium-klassa

Tbilisi, Georgia
from € 50,752
About the complex

DRUG INTRODUCTION FROM 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS.

We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer!

- exclusive real estate;

- assistance in organizing the move;

- annual investment income up to 20%;

- financial guarantee of income;

- legal protection of the transaction;

- free consultation;

- more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries.

- select real estate for your budget and desires!

Highline is a new exclusive residential and hotel complex with first-class infrastructure.

The complex is located at 49B Chavchavadze Avenue, in the prestigious developed area of Vake, a 5-minute drive from the center of Tbilisi.
All the people known in Georgia live here.

Highline is three round-trip high-rise towers: 40 floors, 33 floors and 26 floors, combined with a common podium.
The 26-story is the Wyndham Garden Hotel. The other two include premium apartments: studios, 1- and 2-room apartments with panoramic windows and spacious balconies.

Along Chavchavadze Avenue, fashionable shops, famous supermarkets, a lot of embassies and consulates of different countries, government agencies stretch.

Internal infrastructure:
- High-speed elevators ( including freight and separate for personnel )
- 4-tier underground parking
- Large modern pool
- Fitness center
- Spa
- Shops and boutiques
- Restaurants and cafes
- Recreation area
- A large garden with living plants, which occupies 40% of the territory of the terraces of the podium
- Concierge service
- Rum service
- Mining services
- Technical service for solving any everyday problems
- Security 24/7
- Video surveillance 24/7

We will tell all the subtleties of acquiring real estate in Georgia. We will find, show and help with the acquisition of real estate for any request! Write or call, answer all your questions!

Tbilisi, Georgia
Tbilisi, Georgia
from € 50,752
DRUG INTRODUCTION FROM 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS.

