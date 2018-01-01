Residential complex Kvartiry premium-klassa

DRUG INTRODUCTION FROM 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS.

Highline is a new exclusive residential and hotel complex with first-class infrastructure.



The complex is located at 49B Chavchavadze Avenue, in the prestigious developed area of Vake, a 5-minute drive from the center of Tbilisi.

All the people known in Georgia live here.



Highline is three round-trip high-rise towers: 40 floors, 33 floors and 26 floors, combined with a common podium.

The 26-story is the Wyndham Garden Hotel. The other two include premium apartments: studios, 1- and 2-room apartments with panoramic windows and spacious balconies.



Along Chavchavadze Avenue, fashionable shops, famous supermarkets, a lot of embassies and consulates of different countries, government agencies stretch.



Internal infrastructure:

- High-speed elevators ( including freight and separate for personnel )

- 4-tier underground parking

- Large modern pool

- Fitness center

- Spa

- Shops and boutiques

- Restaurants and cafes

- Recreation area

- A large garden with living plants, which occupies 40% of the territory of the terraces of the podium

- Concierge service

- Rum service

- Mining services

- Technical service for solving any everyday problems

- Security 24/7

- Video surveillance 24/7



