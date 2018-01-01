Residential complex Zhiloy kompleks na pologom holme

Batumi, Georgia

from € 321,450

130–151 m² 2 apartmens

Completion date: 2025

The Wyndham Grand Riviera is a luxury townhouse and villa complex in the ecologically clean area of Batumi, Georgia. The complex is a perfect choice for family vacations or profitable rentals by being a part of the Wyndham Grand Aqua, both the very first all-inclusive complexes in Georgia!

The Wyndham Grand Riviera is located in the heart of the tourist area, within walking distance of the beach and the city’s main attractions. The hotel has panoramic views of the city and the sea. The complex is surrounded by a green area and has its own territory with a parking lot.

Branded residences are a popular trend in the rental property market because they are associated with well-known international hotel brands and offer high standards of quality and service. These factors contribute to the attractiveness of the Wyndham Grand Aqua and increase its occupancy rates, which makes the investment into this project even more promising!

The Wyndham Grand Riviera is an excellent choice for a comfortable and luxurious vacation or a profitable rental investment.