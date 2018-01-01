Residential complex Zhiloy kompleks na pologom holme
About the complex
Apart Lisi is one of the luxury projects located in a strategic and environmentally friendly place!
The complex is located in the Saburtalo area, on a canopy hill, near Lake Lisi, from where stunning views of the city open
Due to the energy efficiency standards of the complex, including electricity charging and rainwater collection points, utility bills are reduced to 30%!
20% of the territory is residential, and the remaining 80% is allocated for recreation areas and infrastructure.
The complex is the best choice for investment, as it is located next to the main office of the largest Georgian bank - TBC.
EASY:
- Air conditioning
- Balcony
- Central heating
- Playground
- Concierge
- elevator
- Garage
- Green area
- The Internet
- Natural gas
- parking
- Security 24/7
- Vault
