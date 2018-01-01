  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. Georgia
  4. Residential complex Zhiloy kompleks na pologom holme

Residential complex Zhiloy kompleks na pologom holme

Tbilisi, Georgia
from € 80,558
;
Residential complex Zhiloy kompleks na pologom holme
1 / 5
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

Apart Lisi is one of the luxury projects located in a strategic and environmentally friendly place!

The complex is located in the Saburtalo area, on a canopy hill, near Lake Lisi, from where stunning views of the city open

Due to the energy efficiency standards of the complex, including electricity charging and rainwater collection points, utility bills are reduced to 30%!
20% of the territory is residential, and the remaining 80% is allocated for recreation areas and infrastructure.

The complex is the best choice for investment, as it is located next to the main office of the largest Georgian bank - TBC.

EASY:
- Air conditioning
- Balcony
- Central heating
- Playground
- Concierge
- elevator
- Garage
- Green area
- The Internet
- Natural gas
- parking
- Security 24/7
- Vault


Call or write, we will be happy to advise you for FREE! Let's provide planning options!

New building location
Tbilisi, Georgia
Similar complexes
Residential complex Ultrasovremennyy zhiloy kompleks
Batumi, Georgia
Residential complex Uyutnaya kvartira s udobnoy lokaciey
Batumi, Georgia
Residential complex Zhemchuzhina chernomorskogo poberezhya
Gonio, Georgia
Residential complex ZhK sovremennoy arhitekturoy i dizaynom
Batumi, Georgia
Residential complex Porta Tower Batumi
Batumi, Georgia
from € 254,013
You are viewing
Residential complex Zhiloy kompleks na pologom holme
Tbilisi, Georgia
from € 80,558
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
Other complexes
Residential complex Wyndham Grand Riviera
Batumi, Georgia
from € 321,450
130–151 m² 2 apartmens
Completion date: 2025
Developer: Flatiko LLC

The Wyndham Grand Riviera is a luxury townhouse and villa complex in the ecologically clean area of Batumi, Georgia. The complex is a perfect choice for family vacations or profitable rentals by being a part of the Wyndham Grand Aqua, both the very first all-inclusive complexes in Georgia!
The Wyndham Grand Riviera is located in the heart of the tourist area, within walking distance of the beach and the city’s main attractions. The hotel has panoramic views of the city and the sea. The complex is surrounded by a green area and has its own territory with a parking lot.

Branded residences are a popular trend in the rental property market because they are associated with well-known international hotel brands and offer high standards of quality and service. These factors contribute to the attractiveness of the Wyndham Grand Aqua and increase its occupancy rates, which makes the investment into this project even more promising!

The Wyndham Grand Riviera is an excellent choice for a comfortable and luxurious vacation or a profitable rental investment.
Residential complex Kompleks v tihom ozelenennom rayone
Batumi, Georgia
Completion date: 2025
Developer: DDA Real Estate

DRUG INTRODUCTION FROM 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS.

We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer!

- exclusive real estate;
- assistance in organizing the move;
- annual investment income up to 20%;
- financial guarantee of income;
- legal protection of the transaction;
- free consultation;
- more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries.
- select real estate for your budget and desires!

River Park. Modern houses with apartments, a diverse layout and own infrastructure.

LCD is located in Batumi, in a quiet landscaped area, in the 1st side of Angisa. Nearby are houses of small and medium-sized. Lech and Maria Kachinsky Park are 400 meters from the complex.

River Park complex – two houses 27 floors high. Houses have good strength thanks to a monolithic frame. Green modern materials are used in construction. Design design hall completed. In the LCD part is the River Park Hotel.

Apartments are presented from 26 square meters. m. In the format of the studio, two-room and three-room layouts, with open balconies with sea views. It is possible to combine apartments. The apartment can be purchased with complete repairs and furniture.

The peculiarity of the complex is a detailed space for a comfortable life. The first floors are arranged for their own infrastructure, such as: a leisure center for relaxation with friends, a lounge bar, a coworking area for business meetings and remote work, a playroom for children, a yoga studio, children's center, dance studio, climbing wall, greenmarket, coffee house, hookah, wine bar, laundry, pharmacy, ATMs.

Infrastructure:
- Honey. Institution;
- School;
- Shopping center;
- Restaurants and cafes;
- Dancing is fantastic.

We guarantee full legal support for the transaction. Call or write, answer all your questions!
Residential complex Mnogofunkcionalnyy kompleks premium-klassa
Batumi, Georgia
Completion date: 2024
Developer: DDA Real Estate

DRUG INTRODUCTION FROM 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS.
We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer!
- exclusive real estate;
- assistance in organizing the move;
- annual investment income up to 20%;
- financial guarantee of income;
- legal protection of the transaction;
- free consultation;
- more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Georgia and other countries.
- select real estate for your budget and desires!

Mardi Stadium is a new premium multi-functional complex located in the prestigious Batumi business center, surrounded by all the necessary infrastructure, just 500 meters from the sea. Ideal for life and investment.

Mardi Stadium is a 27-story building of modern architecture. Shopping center located on 1-3 floors of the complex, hotel rooms - on 4-5 floors and premium apartments - on 6-26 floors, designed in this way, to provide all the needs for a comfortable life for tenants. From the windows of their apartments they can enjoy panoramic views of the city and the sea.

The complex includes 323 apartments: studios, 1, 2 bedroom apartments, with an area of 24-81 square meters. m.

Infrastructure:
- Lobby;
- Reception;
- Pool;
- Fitness center;
- SPA center;
- Restaurant;
- Parking;
- Security and video surveillance 24/7.

We will tell all the subtleties of acquiring real estate in Georgia. We will find, show and help with the acquisition of real estate for any request! Write or call, answer all your questions!

Realting.com
Go