Residential complex Kompleks na pervoy linii morya
About the complex
Wyndham Grand Aqua is a new residential complex located on the first line of the sea in the tourist area of Batumi, Gogno.
All apartments are created to the highest standards of the Wyndham Grand brand.
Wyndham Grand is the most prestigious brand in the Wyndham collection. There are only 65 such hotels in the world. Apartments of this level guarantee unsurpassed comfort and service.
Complex infrastructure:
- SPA;
- Cafe;
- Restaurant;
- Water aquazone;
- Wine cellar;
- Massage room;
- Playground;
- Children's animation center;
- Finnish sauna;
- Gym;
- Japanese bath;
- Russian bath;
- Hammam;
- Excursion center;
- Conference room;
- Market.
