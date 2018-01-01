Residential complex Zhiloy kompleks s zavorazhivayuschey arhitekturoy

Kapreshumi, Georgia

from € 139,072

210 m² 1 apartment

Completion date: 2022

Esteco - construction of houses in Georgia!

br /

br /

We present to you an exclusive design of the cottage mini-complex, which is located in the suburbs of the coastal city of Batumi!

br /

br /

It consists of two types of villas, which are located on a mountainside in two rows:

br /

In the lower - Villa DEX (210m² total area)

br /

In the upper - Villa ORTA (252 m² with a total area)

br /

br /

We approached each type of villa with special attention and developed the most convenient plan for your future home!

br /

And also, as a good gift, we made a promotion for the first 3 buyers, BUT since the 1 house has already been sold, hurry to take advantage of a good offer while it is relevant! Because further prices will only rise.

br /

br /

Cost of villas without interior decoration:

br /

DEX - 138 300 $

br /

ORTA - 147 500 $

br /

br /

⁇ ĽIn cost also includes its own ennobled area and parking space!

br /

br /

At your request, we can make the interior decoration "turnkey", including equipment and equipment.

br /

br /

In the project we use European standards, apply the latest technologies and do not forget about environmental friendliness and convenience!

br /

br /

Esteco is a guarantee of high quality and comfortable life!

/ p