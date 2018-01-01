  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Zhiloy kompleks s zavorazhivayuschey arhitekturoy

About the complex

DRUG INTRODUCTION FROM 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS.
We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer!
- exclusive real estate;
- assistance in organizing the move;
- annual investment income up to 20%;
- financial guarantee of income;
- legal protection of the transaction;
- free consultation;
- more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Georgia and other countries.
- select real estate for your budget and desires!

Mardi City Center is located in the very center of. Batumi – multifunctional complex with apartments in the center of Batumi.

Amenities complex:
The building was built in a prestigious area with a comfortable residential sector and a rich urban life. The infrastructure of the complex includes a shopping center, restaurant and business center. Residents have access to the outdoor terrace. For car owners underground parking is provided. A football stadium and a playground are equipped at 20 m. On the first three floors there will be a shopping gallery.

Location:
All major tourist routes are within 5 minutes walk:

To the sea - 650 m;
To the Old Town – 200 m;
To Batumi Boulevard – 1200 m.

Mardi City Center – this residential building is well suited who wants to live by the sea all the time.

Call us and we will provide a free selection of the best objects of Georgia for your budget and wishes!

New building location
Batumi, Georgia
Residential complex Zhiloy kompleks s zavorazhivayuschey arhitekturoy
Batumi, Georgia
from € 68,039
Residential quarter VILLA DEX
