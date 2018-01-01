  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. Georgia
  4. Residential complex Uyutnaya kvartira s udobnoy lokaciey

Residential complex Uyutnaya kvartira s udobnoy lokaciey

Batumi, Georgia
from € 71,613
;
Residential complex Uyutnaya kvartira s udobnoy lokaciey
1 / 9
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

DRUG INTRODUCTION FROM 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS.
We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer!
- exclusive real estate;
- assistance in organizing the move;
- annual investment income up to 20%;
- financial guarantee of income;
- legal protection of the transaction;
- free consultation;
- more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Georgia and other countries.
- select real estate for your budget and desires!

Novotel Living — is a new hotel complex in Batumi, next to the beach and Botanical Garden, a place that allows you to enjoy fresh air from the mountains and the sea and relax in a quiet place. It is close to the lively center of Batumi with all the attractions and delicious food.

The complex offers investors to purchase various types of rooms, such as studios, apartments with 1 and 2 bedrooms. All apartments are rented in « turnkey », so they are completely finished and ready for use and rental.

Novotel Living has common spaces for you to feel at home and enjoy your stay, including:

– Private beach with places for relaxation, games and entertainment;
- Game zone for children;
- Roof pool with beautiful views;
- SPA;
- Gym;
- Roof bar;
- Restaurant;
- Shop;
- Parking.

Call or write, we will be happy to choose the best object in Georgia for you! Legal support as a gift!

New building location
Batumi, Georgia
Similar complexes
Residential complex Zhiloy kompleks v centre Batumi
Batumi, Georgia
Residential complex Kvartira s panoramnym vidom na more i gory
Gonio, Georgia
Apartment building Roof Imedashvili
Tbilisi, Georgia
from € 54,958
Residential complex Mnogofunkcionalnyy kompleks premium-klassa
Batumi, Georgia
Residential complex Vpechatlyayuschie apartamenty v Abu-Dabi
Gonio, Georgia
You are viewing
Residential complex Uyutnaya kvartira s udobnoy lokaciey
Batumi, Georgia
from € 71,613
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
Other complexes
Residential complex Orbi Residence
Batumi, Georgia
from € 35,834
22–43 m² 5 apartments
Developer: Geo Estate

Orbi Residence is a 35-story complex located 100 meters from the sea.

The complex has a fitness, swimming pool, restaurant, and management company.
Residential complex Idealnoe mesto dlya zhilya i investiciy
Batumi, Georgia
Completion date: 2025
Developer: DDA Real Estate

DRUG INTRODUCTION FROM 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS.

We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer!

- exclusive real estate;
- assistance in organizing the move;
- annual investment income up to 20%;
- financial guarantee of income;
- legal protection of the transaction;
- free consultation;
- more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries.
- select real estate for your budget and desires!

The modern residential complex Mardi aquapark wellness resort is located in the resort area of Mahinjauri, located 15 minutes from the center of Batumi and two minutes from the sea.

On the territory of 7 houses, a building of 13 floors, apartments with a modern layout: a studio 29.63 - 36.44 m2., The decoration of apartments is clean and with full repair.

Mardi aquapark wellness resort is the first All Inclusive hotel in Georgia to manage the ACCOR hotel group. Which offers a wide range of procedures for promoting health.

Infrastructure complex: wellness center and entertainment areas, tennis court, basketball court, cross-country tracks, water park, children's entertainment center, restaurant, bar, pool, spa, conference rooms, landscaped garden, BBQ area.

Mardi aquapark wellness resort can be purchased for both investment and housing.

Call us and we will provide a free selection of the best facilities in Batumi for your budget and wishes!
Residential complex Kvartira s panoramnym vidom na more i gory
Gonio, Georgia
Completion date: 2023
Developer: DDA Real Estate

DRUG INTRODUCTION FROM 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS.

We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer!

- exclusive real estate;
- assistance in organizing the move;
- annual investment income up to 20%;
- financial guarantee of income;
- legal protection of the transaction;
- free consultation;
- more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries.
- select real estate for your budget and desires!

Black Sea Line Residence is a new elite residential complex with modern apartment planings located in Gonio, 200 meters from the Black Sea and 10 km from the center of Batumi. Gonio is a suburb with clean beaches and modern infrastructure.

The building consists of 7 floors. Green, safe materials that meet modern standards are used. The house has two silent passenger elevators. In LCD they present apartments with the necessary furniture from 29 to 49 square meters. m. Apartment studio and with one bedroom. The apartment also has open balconies with bewitching views of the mountains and the sea.

The complex has its own outdoor pool. There is also a cafe on the roof with a panoramic view and bewitching views. LCD equipped with landscaping.

The property is suitable for both investment and permanent residence.

Call or write! We will select for you the accommodation of your dreams! Guaranteed legal support.

Realting.com
Go