Residential complex Uyutnaya kvartira s udobnoy lokaciey

Novotel Living — is a new hotel complex in Batumi, next to the beach and Botanical Garden, a place that allows you to enjoy fresh air from the mountains and the sea and relax in a quiet place. It is close to the lively center of Batumi with all the attractions and delicious food.



The complex offers investors to purchase various types of rooms, such as studios, apartments with 1 and 2 bedrooms. All apartments are rented in « turnkey », so they are completely finished and ready for use and rental.



Novotel Living has common spaces for you to feel at home and enjoy your stay, including:



– Private beach with places for relaxation, games and entertainment;

- Game zone for children;

- Roof pool with beautiful views;

- SPA;

- Gym;

- Roof bar;

- Restaurant;

- Shop;

- Parking.



Call or write, we will be happy to choose the best object in Georgia for you! Legal support as a gift!