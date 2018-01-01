Residential complex Mnogofunkcionalnyy kompleks premium-klassa

  1. Realting.com
About the complex

DRUG INTRODUCTION FROM 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS.
We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer!
- exclusive real estate;
- assistance in organizing the move;
- annual investment income up to 20%;
- financial guarantee of income;
- legal protection of the transaction;
- free consultation;
- more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Georgia and other countries.
- select real estate for your budget and desires!

Mardi Stadium is a new premium multi-functional complex located in the prestigious Batumi business center, surrounded by all the necessary infrastructure, just 500 meters from the sea. Ideal for life and investment.

Mardi Stadium is a 27-story building of modern architecture. Shopping center located on 1-3 floors of the complex, hotel rooms - on 4-5 floors and premium apartments - on 6-26 floors, designed in this way, to provide all the needs for a comfortable life for tenants. From the windows of their apartments they can enjoy panoramic views of the city and the sea.

The complex includes 323 apartments: studios, 1, 2 bedroom apartments, with an area of 24-81 square meters. m.

Infrastructure:
- Lobby;
- Reception;
- Pool;
- Fitness center;
- SPA center;
- Restaurant;
- Parking;
- Security and video surveillance 24/7.

We will tell all the subtleties of acquiring real estate in Georgia. We will find, show and help with the acquisition of real estate for any request! Write or call, answer all your questions!

Residential complex ZhK v ekologichnom chistom rayone
Batumi, Georgia
Completion date: 2023
Developer: DDA Real Estate

The new modern complex Pavlonia, located on the Black Sea coast, in the resort suburb of Mahinjauri, located 15 minutes from the center of Batumi.

The LCD is located in an environmentally friendly clean area, next to the Batumi Botanical Garden. From the windows of the apartments there are amazing views of the sea and mountains. The building has 8 floors.

Apartments are presented: 1-2 rooms with an area of 44.9 to 83.2 sq.m. Ceiling height - 3 meters. Apartments in a modern layout. And wide balconies. The apartment can be purchased in full decoration and installed furniture.

Infrastructure:
- Educational institutions: comprehensive school, university;
- Medical facilities: pharmacy, hospital;
- Supermarkets;
- Restaurants and cafes;
- Fitness club;
- branches of VTB Bank Georgia;
- Beauty salons.

On the territory of the complex, a landscaped courtyard of 720 m ² for walking and outdoor activities. Landscaping. Outdoor pool. On the roof is a public terrace with a lounge area. The first floor is for commercial premises.

Write or call, tell us more detailed information about the purchase of an apartment.
Residential complex Zhiloy kompleks na beregu morya
Gonio, Georgia
Completion date: 2023
Developer: DDA Real Estate

The elite residential complex Residence from the Gumbati developer, located on the seafront, 15 minutes from the center of Batumi. With its own modern infrastructure.

Residence consists of a twelve-story building with two entrances. The building attracts with its modern architectural solution. The apartment can be purchased by a studio or one- or two-room layout. The price includes the repair and installation of necessary furniture and equipment.

The complex has video surveillance. The reception is open around the clock for a comfortable stay and relaxation. On the territory of the LCD there are entertainment areas and two-story underground parking. The territory is landscaped.

Infrastructure:
- Spa;
- Cafe;
- Restaurants;
- Outdoor pool;
- Lounge bar;
- Cinema in the open air;
- Fitness center;
- Shops.

Write or call us and we will tell you about the most profitable offers of the real estate market in Georgia! Consultation is FREE!
Residential complex Dreamland Oasis
Chakvi, Georgia
from € 60,172
35–107 m² 12 apartments
Completion date: 2021

A unique resort located on 100,000 m2 area in an ecologically clean subtropical zone, on the Black Sea coastline, only 9 km from the city of Batumi. The complex combines the Dreamland Oasis hotel, private apartments and more than 50 objects of its own infrastructure.

1 bedroom apartments are ideal for a cozy and comfortable long-term vacation of a small family.

There are doors in the living room and bedroom that will lead you to the terrace equipped with garden furniture and which offers excellent panoramic views of the sea, mountains or the luxurious territory of the complex.

The apartments are decorated in a European style, furnished with modern furniture and equipped with the necessary equipment and accessories.

