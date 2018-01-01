Residential complex Kvartiry s panoramnym vidom na more
About the complex
DRUG INTRODUCTION FROM 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS.
We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer!
- exclusive real estate;
- assistance in organizing the move;
- annual investment income up to 20%;
- financial guarantee of income;
- legal protection of the transaction;
- free consultation;
- more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries.
- select real estate for your budget and desires!
The modern CUBE complex on the landscaped part of the city "Alley-Heroes" in Batumi. The building is built in a modern style, combines a bewitching architecture and stunning views of the Black Sea coast. And dancing fountains.
Combines elegance and style. CUBE consists of 55 floors, located in the very center of Batumi, on the first coastline. The complex has an ideal location for relaxation and accommodation.
Apartments with panoramic sea views. Ceilings - 3.1 meters, spacious apartments with modern layouts from 35.9 to 89.6 sq.m. Complete repairs from IVF materials and designer furniture and with Smart Home control system.
Infrastructure:
- Pool;
- Restaurant;
- Lounge - zone;
- Fitness - hall;
- Terrace;
- Conference room.
Near the CUBE complex, within walking distance are: ( shops, beauty salons, medical institutions, educational institutions, bank branches, cafes, restaurants, ) park.
Guaranteed payback and profitability of the facility!
Write or call, tell us more detailed information about the purchase of an apartment.