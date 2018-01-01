Residential complex Kvartiry s panoramnym vidom na more

  1. Realting.com
Batumi, Georgia
from € 58,623
About the complex

DRUG INTRODUCTION FROM 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS.

We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer!

- exclusive real estate;
- assistance in organizing the move;
- annual investment income up to 20%;
- financial guarantee of income;
- legal protection of the transaction;
- free consultation;
- more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries.
- select real estate for your budget and desires!

The modern CUBE complex on the landscaped part of the city "Alley-Heroes" in Batumi. The building is built in a modern style, combines a bewitching architecture and stunning views of the Black Sea coast. And dancing fountains.

Combines elegance and style. CUBE consists of 55 floors, located in the very center of Batumi, on the first coastline. The complex has an ideal location for relaxation and accommodation.

Apartments with panoramic sea views. Ceilings - 3.1 meters, spacious apartments with modern layouts from 35.9 to 89.6 sq.m. Complete repairs from IVF materials and designer furniture and with Smart Home control system.

Infrastructure:
- Pool;
- Restaurant;
- Lounge - zone;
- Fitness - hall;
- Terrace;
- Conference room.

Near the CUBE complex, within walking distance are: ( shops, beauty salons, medical institutions, educational institutions, bank branches, cafes, restaurants, ) park.

Guaranteed payback and profitability of the facility!
Write or call, tell us more detailed information about the purchase of an apartment.

New building location
Batumi, Georgia
Batumi, Georgia
from € 58,623
Residential complex ZhK v ekologichnom chistom rayone
Batumi, Georgia
Completion date: 2023
Developer: DDA Real Estate

The new modern complex Pavlonia, located on the Black Sea coast, in the resort suburb of Mahinjauri, located 15 minutes from the center of Batumi.

The LCD is located in an environmentally friendly clean area, next to the Batumi Botanical Garden. From the windows of the apartments there are amazing views of the sea and mountains. The building has 8 floors.

Apartments are presented: 1-2 rooms with an area of 44.9 to 83.2 sq.m. Ceiling height - 3 meters. Apartments in a modern layout. And wide balconies. The apartment can be purchased in full decoration and installed furniture.

Infrastructure:
- Educational institutions: comprehensive school, university;
- Medical facilities: pharmacy, hospital;
- Supermarkets;
- Restaurants and cafes;
- Fitness club;
- branches of VTB Bank Georgia;
- Beauty salons.

On the territory of the complex, a landscaped courtyard of 720 m ² for walking and outdoor activities. Landscaping. Outdoor pool. On the roof is a public terrace with a lounge area. The first floor is for commercial premises.

Write or call, tell us more detailed information about the purchase of an apartment.
Apart - hotel Boulevard Point
Adlia, Georgia
from € 60,246
49–93 m² 2 apartmens
Completion date: 2023
< p > 15-story apart-hotel on the new boulevard 300 meters from the sea. The complex includes: Isolated area, Apartments of different sizes, Underground and aboveground parking for 106 places, Infrastructure, Terrace with a fitness center and an outdoor pool, Spa, Cafe, Garden, Multifunctional reception

< p > Apartments are delivered turnkey with furniture and appliances < / p >Project Infrastructure< p > The goal of the Gumbati Group is to create a modern infrastructure system and provide hotel-type services that will provide maximum comfort to both apartment owners and their guests. < / p >Apartment management< p > All apartment owners will be involved in the electronic control system, according to which the owner receives detailed information about visitors, their rental period, price and income. The management company also supports and oversees the infrastructure of the complex. < / p >Entry into the rental system< p > The management company and the owner of the apartment conclude « management agreement », according to which the management company undertakes to lease the apartments and fulfill all conditions. < / p >Price policy< p > Cost of apartment management services: The company's tariff for apartment management services is 35% of the income received, and the owner’s income is 65%. < / p >Construction stages< p > 90% of monolithic work completed. At the next stage, the roof and external facade < / p > will be equipped
Residential complex s sovremennoy infrastrukturoy
Batumi, Georgia
Completion date: 2025
Developer: DDA Real Estate

River Park. Modern houses with apartments, a diverse layout and own infrastructure.

LCD is located in Batumi, in a quiet landscaped area, in the 1st side of Angisa. Nearby are houses of small and medium-sized. Lech and Maria Kachinsky Park are 400 meters from the complex.

River Park complex – two houses 27 floors high. Houses have good strength thanks to a monolithic frame. Green modern materials are used in construction. Design design hall completed. In the LCD part is the River Park Hotel.

Apartments are presented from 26 square meters. m. In the format of the studio, two-room and three-room layouts, with open balconies with sea views. It is possible to combine apartments. The apartment can be purchased with complete repairs and furniture.

The peculiarity of the complex is a detailed space for a comfortable life. The first floors are arranged for their own infrastructure, such as: a leisure center for relaxation with friends, a lounge bar, a coworking area for business meetings and remote work, a playroom for children, a yoga studio, children's center, dance studio, climbing wall, greenmarket, coffee house, hookah, wine bar, laundry, pharmacy, ATMs.

Infrastructure:
- Honey. Institution;
- School;
- Shopping center;
- Restaurants and cafes;
- Dancing is fantastic.

We guarantee full legal support for the transaction. Call or write, answer all your questions!

